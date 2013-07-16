QUIZ: Gerrymandered US Congressional District Or Rorschach Inkblot?

Ever wonder why Congress can maintain a 10% approval rating while still having an incumbent re-election rate over 90%?



Well, the answer’s pretty simple and it’s called Gerrymandering. It’s the process by which state legislatures map districts to guarantee victories for a number of their candidates, regardless of how voters feel.

A legislature held by Party A can deprive Party B of Congressional seats by two redistricting strategies, packing and cracking.

Packing means that they map a district containing a huge majority of Party B supporters, minimising their effect in the rest of the state. Cracking means that they make sure members of party B are in the minority of most districts by spreading them out between districts.

The result is some really funky looking districts.

We took some of the weirdest shaped districts from the 112th Congress, reflected them so that they’re symmetrical, and put them up against the famous Rorschach inkblot test.

Can you tell the difference between a gerrymandered congressional district and a Rorschach inkblot?

