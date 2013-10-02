QUIZ: Gerrymandered GOP Congressional District Or Rorschach Inkblot?

The U.S. government has finally shut down because Congress was unable to pass a clean continuing resolution to fund it.
While House GOP leaders initially were amenable to passing a bill to fund the government at current levels with few policy changes, they were forced by conservatives to tie keeping the government open to a repeal or delay of the president’s signature health care legislation, something that would not pass the Senate.
One reason for this failure is that many Republicans, whom The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza calls the “suicide caucus,” hail from districts that are often so conservative they’ll never have to worry about a challenge to their re-election unless it comes in the form of a primary to the right.
Earlier this year we looked at some of the most gerrymandered congressional districts of the previous cycle of redistricting. Here, we take a look at the gerrymandered districts from the most recent redistricting, specifically the seats of Republicans who signed a letter to Speaker Boehner demanding he repeal Obamacare.
We compared Lizza’s “suicide caucus” list against Daily Kos Elections’ JeffMD maps of the 2010 redistricting to find the most absurdly drawn conservatives congressional districts.
We took each district’s shape, blackened it and reflected it. The results aren’t easily distinguishable from a Rorschach inkblot. Take the quiz to see how bad it’s become.
It's actually Louisiana's 1st District (blue), represented by Steve Scalise, also the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee
The result of two satellites colliding, since the government employees tasked with monitoring the thousands of satellites in our orbit were stretched thin and overworked.
Actually, North Carolina's 11th (red), which finds a way to cleverly skirt the major metropolitan area of Asheville. Mark Meadows, author of the defund Obamacare letter that started his all, is the representative.
It's the incredibly convoluted 13th District of North Carolina (blue), represented by Tea Party stalwart George Holding. This majestic feat of gerrymandering was accomplished by packing all nearby Democratic areas into neighbouring districts.
It's also Rep. Walter Jones' 3rd Congressional District in North Carolina (yellow), is heavily Republican because the neighbouring 1st District juts in to take heavily Democratic areas.
It's Ohio's 4th District (yellow) represented by Jim Jordan, former head of the Republican Study Committee.
Nope! It's Texas' 27th District (green), which carves out a nice bit of rural territory for Blake Farenthold. You may remember Rep. Farenthold as the gentleman who floated the idea of impeaching the president in August.
Louisiana's 6th District (yellow), represented by Bill Cassidy, looks like it has a tapeworm, but that's just another district taking in heavily Democratic areas in Baton Rouge.
Keith Rothfus represents Pennsylvania's 12th congressional District (purple), which manages to grab the Republican suburbs of Pittsburgh while packing the main city into a small, heavily Democratic district.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.