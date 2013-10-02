QUIZ: Gerrymandered GOP Congressional District Or Rorschach Inkblot?

Walter Hickey
Congressional district rorschach testWalter Hickey / BI

The U.S. government has finally shut down because Congress was unable to pass a clean continuing resolution to fund it.

While House GOP leaders initially were amenable to passing a bill to fund the government at current levels with few policy changes, they were forced by conservatives to tie keeping the government open to a repeal or delay of the president’s signature health care legislation, something that would not pass the Senate.

One reason for this failure is that many Republicans, whom The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza calls the “suicide caucus,” hail from districts that are often so conservative they’ll never have to worry about a challenge to their re-election unless it comes in the form of a primary to the right.

Earlier this year we looked at some of the most gerrymandered congressional districts of the previous cycle of redistricting. Here, we take a look at the gerrymandered districts from the most recent redistricting, specifically the seats of Republicans who signed a letter to Speaker Boehner demanding he repeal Obamacare.

We compared Lizza’s “suicide caucus” list against Daily Kos Elections’ JeffMD maps of the 2010 redistricting to find the most absurdly drawn conservatives congressional districts.

We took each district’s shape, blackened it and reflected it. The results aren’t easily distinguishable from a Rorschach inkblot. Take the quiz to see how bad it’s become.

I think it looks like two congressmen fighting over a stool.

It's Arizona's 4th District (yellow), represented by suicide caucus member Paul Gosar

A giant angrily looking down at you because it cannot get its VA benefits during a shutdown?

Just the fourth card of the Rorschach test.

Either a vase or two desiccated old men arguing, it's an illusion!

It's actually Louisiana's 1st District (blue), represented by Steve Scalise, also the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee

An upside-down bat.

It's just the fifth card of the Rorschach test.

The result of two satellites colliding, since the government employees tasked with monitoring the thousands of satellites in our orbit were stretched thin and overworked.

Phew. Just a Rorschach inkblot.

It looks like an eagle in flight.

Actually it's Tennessee's 3rd District (green), represented by Chuck Fleischmann

The bad guy from the Sonic games. Robotnik? Robotnik.

Nope! Tennessee's 2nd (purple). Jimmy Duncan serves this district.

Two congressmen high-fiving because there's no way this shutdown could backfire on them in any way.

The second card of the Rorschach test.

A victorious crab.

Actually, North Carolina's 11th (red), which finds a way to cleverly skirt the major metropolitan area of Asheville. Mark Meadows, author of the defund Obamacare letter that started his all, is the representative.

Two panthers climbing up Cthulhu.

The eighth card of the Rorschach test.

Two witches looking at each other.

First card of the Rorschach test.

A weir wood from Game of Thrones?

It's the incredibly convoluted 13th District of North Carolina (blue), represented by Tea Party stalwart George Holding. This majestic feat of gerrymandering was accomplished by packing all nearby Democratic areas into neighbouring districts.

Uh. An inkblot.

The sixth card of the Rorschach test.

A forest at night? I have no idea, this is a weird one.

It's also Rep. Walter Jones' 3rd Congressional District in North Carolina (yellow), is heavily Republican because the neighbouring 1st District juts in to take heavily Democratic areas.

A dog that is very, very disappointed in you for shutting down the government.

It's Ohio's 4th District (yellow) represented by Jim Jordan, former head of the Republican Study Committee.

A badger.

The third card of the Rorschach test.

The severed feet of a tap-dancing elf.

Nope! It's Texas' 27th District (green), which carves out a nice bit of rural territory for Blake Farenthold. You may remember Rep. Farenthold as the gentleman who floated the idea of impeaching the president in August.

A moose cleverly disguised in a false moustache.

Actually, Pennsylvania's 10th district (red) represented by Tom Marino.

Two congressional representatives walking away from the negotiating table.

The seventh card of the Rorschach test.

The Geico Gecko, only with a bad hangover?

Louisiana's 6th District (yellow), represented by Bill Cassidy, looks like it has a tapeworm, but that's just another district taking in heavily Democratic areas in Baton Rouge.

A Tie-Fighter from Star Wars that is slightly bent out of shape.

Keith Rothfus represents Pennsylvania's 12th congressional District (purple), which manages to grab the Republican suburbs of Pittsburgh while packing the main city into a small, heavily Democratic district.

Two twerking seahorses.

It's just the ninth card of the Rorschach test.

Thought that was fun instead of totally depressing? Try your hand at it again.

QUIZ: Gerrymandered US Congressional District Or Rorschach Inkblot?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.