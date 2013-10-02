QUIZ: Gerrymandered GOP Congressional District Or Rorschach Inkblot?

The U.S. government has finally shut down because Congress was unable to pass a clean continuing resolution to fund it.

While House GOP leaders initially were amenable to passing a bill to fund the government at current levels with few policy changes, they were forced by conservatives to tie keeping the government open to a repeal or delay of the president’s signature health care legislation, something that would not pass the Senate.

One reason for this failure is that many Republicans, whom The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza calls the “suicide caucus,” hail from districts that are often so conservative they’ll never have to worry about a challenge to their re-election unless it comes in the form of a primary to the right.

Earlier this year we looked at some of the most gerrymandered congressional districts of the previous cycle of redistricting. Here, we take a look at the gerrymandered districts from the most recent redistricting, specifically the seats of Republicans who signed a letter to Speaker Boehner demanding he repeal Obamacare.

We compared Lizza’s “suicide caucus” list against Daily Kos Elections’ JeffMD maps of the 2010 redistricting to find the most absurdly drawn conservatives congressional districts.

We took each district’s shape, blackened it and reflected it. The results aren’t easily distinguishable from a Rorschach inkblot. Take the quiz to see how bad it’s become.

