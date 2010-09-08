QUIZ: Guess The Wall Street Superstars By Looking At Their Yearbook Photos

Photo: Harvard Yearbook, Class of 1975 (via NYT)
It’s back-to-school season once again.A new flock of aspiring financiers are starting high school and college with dreams to climb to the top of Wall Street and make boatloads of money.
We are marking the occasion by looking back at the education history and yearbook photos of the five most important people in finance today.
Can you recognise who these young, innocent faces belong to?
CEO of JPMorgan Chase
Jamie Dimon attended Browning School in New York City. Later he earned degrees in psychology and economics at Tufts University, and an M.B.A. degree from Harvard Business School. (His classmates at Harvard were Jeffrey Immelt, now CEO of GE, and Seth Klarman, now president of the Baupost Group.)
Chairman of the Federal Reserve
Raised in South Carolina, Ben Bernanke studied at East Elementary and J. V. Martin Junior High. He was the class valedictorian at Dillon High School. He was also an All-State saxophonist, playing in the school's marching band.
Bernanke learned calculus on his own, since his high school's curriculum didn't include the subject. He passed the SAT exam with 1590 score out of 1600. Bernanke graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in economics summa cum laude in 1975. He earned a Ph.D. in economics from MIT in 1979. His thesis was titled 'Long-term commitments, dynamic optimization, and the business cycle' and his thesis adviser was Stanley Fischer.'
CEO of Goldman Sachs.
Raised in a public housing project building in Brooklyn's East New York, Lloyd Blankfein was educated in NYC public schools. He was the valedictorian at Thomas Jefferson High School in 1971. Some time during his teenage years, he also worked as a concession vendor at Yankee Stadium.
Blankfein earned his B.A. degree at Harvard in 1975. and a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School in 1978.
CEO of Bank of America
Brian Moynihan majored in history at Brown University, graduating in 1981. During his time at Brown, he was the co-captain of the rugby team, and met his future wife, classmate Susan E. Berry.
Later, Moynihan earned a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School.
CEO of Citigroup
Born in India, Vikram Pandit went the Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School in Dadar, Mumbai. At 16, he moved to the U.S. and reportedly briefly attended Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
Pandit completed a B.S. and M.S. in electrical engineering from Columbia School of Engineering and Applied Science in 1976 and 1977 respectively. He studied summers and got his undergraduate degree in only three years.
He also earned an M.B.A in 1980, followed by a Ph.D. in Finance from Columbia Business School in 1986. His dissertation was entitled 'Asset prices in a heterogeneous consumer economy.'
