QUIZ: Do You Know Who Produces The World's Biggest Commodities?

The global economy follows this Golden Rule: The one who has the gold, makes the rules.



The same can be said of oil, rare earth elements, iron, food products, and everything else that the world needs to keep running. The country that can produce crucial commodities can control the supply.

True mavens know where every commodity comes from, and they watch those countries for revolution, disaster and anything else that could disrupt the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.