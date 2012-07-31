QUIZ: Can You Tell A Cheap Hotel From An Expensive One?

Photo: Courtesy of Oyster.com
Sometimes it’s possible to take a luxurious vacation for a bargain price—you just have to be savvy about it. Our friends at Oyster.com helped us compile a quiz looking at hotel splurges and steals in New York, Jamaica, Miami, San Francisco and the Dominican Republic.
Can you tell the difference between the cheap digs and the expensive ones?
For $610 a night, stay at The Caves in Negril, Jamaica.
It's for adults only and has a salt water pool, but no beach access.
Or for $130 a night stay, at the Rockhouse Hotel, also in Negril. There's no internet or TV in this budget joint.
A) NEW YORK: Just a 10-minute walk from the Empire State Building, this hotel allows pets, has a 24/7 gym, and a courtyard.
The splurge in New York is Hotel B, The Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa, which costs $500 a night. The Greenwich features a spa on site, free mini bar, and modern gym.
The steal in New York is Hotel A, The Holiday Inn Express in Chelsea which costs $180 for a not-very pretty street and no restaurant in the hotel.
The splurge is the Dream South Beach, which goes for $210 a night. It features 24-hour room service and concierge and 32-inch flat screens in every room.
The steal is the Whitelaw Hotel & Lounge, which costs between $60 and $130 a night. The hotel boasts cheap rooms for 20-somethings.
For $430 a night, stay at the Four Seasons in San Francisco.
The hotel has large rooms and is located in SoMa.
The steal was the $200 a night Hotel Rex in Union Square with a free wine hour.
For $270 a night, splurge on the Sivory Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
The hotel has three restaurants on site, an 8,000 bottle wine cellar, and just 55 rooms.
The steal was the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach, which has free snacks all day, all-night pizza, and free trapeze lessons for $130 a night.
