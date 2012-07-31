QUIZ: Can You Tell A Cheap Hotel From An Expensive One?

Meredith Galante
hotel beach girls

Photo: Courtesy of Oyster.com

Sometimes it’s possible to take a luxurious vacation for a bargain price—you just have to be savvy about it. Our friends at Oyster.com helped us compile a quiz looking at hotel splurges and steals in New York, Jamaica, Miami, San Francisco and the Dominican Republic.

Can you tell the difference between the cheap digs and the expensive ones?

A) JAMAICA: An adults-only hotel with a cliffside setting, but unfortunately no beach.

B) JAMAICA: A hotel with a top-notch restaurant and beautiful pool.

Answer: Hotel A costs $610 a night, while Hotel B costs $130.

For $610 a night, stay at The Caves in Negril, Jamaica.

It's for adults only and has a salt water pool, but no beach access.

Or for $130 a night stay, at the Rockhouse Hotel, also in Negril. There's no internet or TV in this budget joint.

A) NEW YORK: Just a 10-minute walk from the Empire State Building, this hotel allows pets, has a 24/7 gym, and a courtyard.

B) NEW YORK: This hotel has an underground pool, a gym, and spa.

ANSWER: Hotel B is the splurge at $500 a night, and slide A is the steal, costing $180 a night.

The splurge in New York is Hotel B, The Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa, which costs $500 a night. The Greenwich features a spa on site, free mini bar, and modern gym.

The steal in New York is Hotel A, The Holiday Inn Express in Chelsea which costs $180 for a not-very pretty street and no restaurant in the hotel.

A) MIAMI: This South Beach hotel is a lively spit with a party scene, one block from the beach.

B) MIAMI: This South Beach hotel is just a short walk to the beach, and has a popular roof bar.

ANSWER: Hotel B is the splurge at $210 a night, and Hotel A is the steal, costing $60 a night.

The splurge is the Dream South Beach, which goes for $210 a night. It features 24-hour room service and concierge and 32-inch flat screens in every room.

The steal is the Whitelaw Hotel & Lounge, which costs between $60 and $130 a night. The hotel boasts cheap rooms for 20-somethings.

A) SAN FRANCISCO: The 227-room property has housekeeping twice a day, but WiFi is $14.95 a day.

B) SAN FRANCISCO: This 94-unit boutique hotel is themed after 1920's and 30's literary salons.

ANSWER: Hotel A is the is splurge at $430 a night, and Hotel B is the steal at $200 a night.

For $430 a night, stay at the Four Seasons in San Francisco.

The hotel has large rooms and is located in SoMa.

The steal was the $200 a night Hotel Rex in Union Square with a free wine hour.

A) DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Every room has a jacuzzi and two-head showers at this resort.

B) DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The rooms at this resort are bungalows right on the beach.

Answer: Hotel A is the splurge at $270 a night, and Hotel B is the steal at $130 a night.

For $270 a night, splurge on the Sivory Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The hotel has three restaurants on site, an 8,000 bottle wine cellar, and just 55 rooms.

The steal was the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach, which has free snacks all day, all-night pizza, and free trapeze lessons for $130 a night.

Now let's see how you do on everyday items.

