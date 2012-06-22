QUIZ: Can You Match The TV Cable Network To Its New Tagline?

style logoStyle is the latest network to undergo a logo rebranding.

Advertisers and consumers alike frown on companies changing long-standing brands, logos and  taglines.It’s not just a management displacement activity (“I may not have a strategy, but I can sure change the logo!”), you endanger losing public recognition also. Sometimes, consumers regard it as a betrayal (remember the Tropicana disaster of January 2009).

This year, however, is shaping up as a banner year for slogan changes in cable TV land.

Some of the rebrandings are so jarring (Lifetime) that we wonder whether television execs should reconsider. Style also unveiled a logo change entirely foreign from its old look.

We’ve rounded up all of television’s most profound logo and slogan changes of 2012 (save the one above). See if you match the new tagline to the old cable channel.

E! recently revealed their rebranded logo and tagline that will debut July 9.

Confused? We have no clue what it means either.

'From news to reality to live events, E! lives at the epicentre of pop culture,' the network's president, Suzanne Kolb, said in a statement. 'For us, this exciting next chapter is all about never letting anyone go a minute without their 'pop of culture.'

Yes, it's that simple. Lifetime unveiled the new tagline (and logo) early May.

The reasoning? BET Networks said their new scripted series, reality shows, movies and late-night shows have viewers covered. (Except for grammar.)

They may not have the SEO, either: A search for the phrase 'BET We Got You' returns Black Flag's song 'You Bet We've Got Something Personal Against You.'

TV Land announced a complete overhaul of its branding this year with the new tagline—and logo.

It's not the Food Network. The Cooking Channel wants you to keep eating.

The Cooking Channel launched two years ago in 2010, featuring Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray and Bobby Flay.

You may have thought Travel Channel, but the Discovery Channel adopted this tagline in 2008.

Previous tag lines included 'Explore Your World,' 'There's no thrill like Discovery' and 'Entertain Your Brain.'

We like this one better.

If you guessed VH1, you're right.

Until 1994, the network was known as 'VH-1: Video Hits One.'

The home and garden channel uses this slogan.

The network took this logo in 2010, after originally referring to itself as the Home, Lawn, and Garden Channel.

ABC Family has touted this slogan since August 2006.

Until 2001, ABC Family was actually Fox Family and before that The Family Channel.

