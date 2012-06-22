QUIZ: Can You Match The TV Cable Network To Its New Tagline?

Style is the latest network to undergo a logo rebranding.

Photo: Hollywood Reporter / Style

Advertisers and consumers alike frown on companies changing long-standing brands, logos and taglines.It’s not just a management displacement activity (“I may not have a strategy, but I can sure change the logo!”), you endanger losing public recognition also. Sometimes, consumers regard it as a betrayal (remember the Tropicana disaster of January 2009).



This year, however, is shaping up as a banner year for slogan changes in cable TV land.

Some of the rebrandings are so jarring (Lifetime) that we wonder whether television execs should reconsider. Style also unveiled a logo change entirely foreign from its old look.

We’ve rounded up all of television’s most profound logo and slogan changes of 2012 (save the one above). See if you match the new tagline to the old cable channel.

