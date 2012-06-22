QUIZ: Can You Match The TV Cable Network To Its New Tagline?

Photo: Hollywood Reporter / Style
Advertisers and consumers alike frown on companies changing long-standing brands, logos and taglines.It’s not just a management displacement activity (“I may not have a strategy, but I can sure change the logo!”), you endanger losing public recognition also. Sometimes, consumers regard it as a betrayal (remember the Tropicana disaster of January 2009).
This year, however, is shaping up as a banner year for slogan changes in cable TV land.
Some of the rebrandings are so jarring (Lifetime) that we wonder whether television execs should reconsider. Style also unveiled a logo change entirely foreign from its old look.
We’ve rounded up all of television’s most profound logo and slogan changes of 2012 (save the one above). See if you match the new tagline to the old cable channel.
Confused? We have no clue what it means either.
'From news to reality to live events, E! lives at the epicentre of pop culture,' the network's president, Suzanne Kolb, said in a statement. 'For us, this exciting next chapter is all about never letting anyone go a minute without their 'pop of culture.'
The reasoning? BET Networks said their new scripted series, reality shows, movies and late-night shows have viewers covered. (Except for grammar.)
They may not have the SEO, either: A search for the phrase 'BET We Got You' returns Black Flag's song 'You Bet We've Got Something Personal Against You.'
The Cooking Channel launched two years ago in 2010, featuring Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray and Bobby Flay.
Previous tag lines included 'Explore Your World,' 'There's no thrill like Discovery' and 'Entertain Your Brain.'
We like this one better.
The network took this logo in 2010, after originally referring to itself as the Home, Lawn, and Garden Channel.
Until 2001, ABC Family was actually Fox Family and before that The Family Channel.
