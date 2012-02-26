QUIZ: Can You Identify The Celebrity Voices In These Ads?

Do you ever find yourself sitting in front of the TV with a nagging, “Oh my God, I know that voice!” feeling? Chances are high that that voice on a commercial belongs to one of Hollywood’s top actors.



While it’s easy to recognise Morgan Freeman’s dulcet tone or Salma Hayek’s distinctive voice, most voice-overs blend into whatever often generic ads they accompany.

According to Time, “Celebrity voice-overs are most effective when people recognise the voice — but can’t quite put a name to it.” Studies have shown that star studded advertisements are often less effective than their celebrity-free commercial counterparts. In fact, Ace Metrix found that one-fifth of celebrity ads have a negative impact on likability and effectiveness.

If that nagging feeling hasn’t gone away, we’re here to help. Take our “name that celebrity” pop quiz that will test whether or not you can recognise the actor or actress behind 20 popular commercial voice-overs.

