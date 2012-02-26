QUIZ: Can You Identify The Celebrity Voices In These Ads?

Laura Stampler
Do you ever find yourself sitting in front of the TV with a nagging, “Oh my God, I know that voice!” feeling? Chances are high that that voice on a commercial belongs to one of Hollywood’s top actors.

While it’s easy to recognise Morgan Freeman’s dulcet tone or Salma Hayek’s distinctive voice, most voice-overs blend into whatever often generic ads they accompany.

According to Time, “Celebrity voice-overs are most effective when people recognise the voice — but can’t quite put a name to it.” Studies have shown that star studded advertisements are often less effective than their celebrity-free commercial counterparts. In fact, Ace Metrix found that one-fifth of celebrity ads have a negative impact on likability and effectiveness.

If that nagging feeling hasn’t gone away, we’re here to help. Take our “name that celebrity” pop quiz that will test whether or not you can recognise the actor or actress behind 20 popular commercial voice-overs.

Who's the voice of this Mercedes-Benz ad?

ANSWER: John Hamm

Who's the voice of this American Express Card ad?

ANSWER: Lauren Graham

Who's the voice of Mr. Peanut?

ANSWER: Robert Downey Jr.

Who's the voice of this Fancy Feast ad?

ANSWER: Lauren Bacall

Who's the voice of this Blackberry Storm ad?

ANSWER: John Krasinski

Who's the voice of this Pizza Hut ad?

ANSWER: Queen Latifah

Who's the voice of this Pedigree ad?

ANSWER: David Duchovny

Who's the voice of this AOL ad? (at the very end)

ANSWER: Julia Roberts

Who does the voice-over in this Panasonic Shaver ad?

ANSWER: Christian Slater

Who's the voice of this Cottonelle commercial?

ANSWER: Zach Braff

Who's the voice of this Kaiser Permanente ad?

ANSWER: Allison Janney

Who's the voice of this Go World ad?

ANSWER: Morgan Freeman

Who's the voice of this Pampers UNICEF commercial?

ANSWER: Salma Hayek

Who's the voice of this Fleet Boston ad?

ANSWER: Matt Damon

Who's the voice of this Hyundai ad?

ANSWER: Kelsey Grammar

Who's the voice of this Applebees commercial?

ANSWER: Wanda Sykes

Who's the voice of this GMC ad?

ANSWER: Will Arnett

Who's the voice of this Apple ad?

ANSWER: Kiefer Sutherland

