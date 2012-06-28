QUIZ: What Are These Ads Trying To Sell?

Laura Stampler
ChapStick ad guessIt’s a mystery.

Any marketer will tell you: advertising is wasted if it isn’t on-message, on-brand, all the time.Yet if not for a tiny brand decal on the bottom right-hand corner of many ads, consumers would never be able to guess what they were for.

This Dadaist advertising tactic defies David Ogilvy‘s sage advice that, “If it doesn’t sell, it isn’t creative.”

Surprisingly, there are some really huge companies that have nothing but random imagery in their ads.

In both the U.S and abroad, these major global brands have published ads that are almost completely bereft of reference to the brand they’re supposed to support.

Can you guess what these ads are actually selling without the logo?

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not a doggy boot camp package, but Levi's jeans.

What's this ad trying to sell?

This isn't the Village Voice's back pages, it's an ad for Chapstick.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not anti-psychotic meds, but Folgers coffee.

What is this ad trying to sell?

What's this ad trying to sell?

Scotch Tape. Do not try this at home.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not Tropicana, but Wonderbra.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not homeowner's insurance, but Alka Seltzer.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not an orthodontist, but JELL-O pudding.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not Earl Grey, but Listerine.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not MAC makeup, but Weight Watchers.

What's this ad trying to sell?

United colours of Benetton—and it just won a huge awards at Cannes.

What's this ad trying to sell?

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not Victoria's Secret, it's for Diesel.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Hmm, for Viagra. That kind of makes sense.

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not makeup, but for Burger King,

What's this ad trying to sell?

Not an Olympics promo, this ad is for Pepsi.

