Quiz: Are You Built For Upper Management?

Photo: Bobak Ha’Eri on Wikimedia Commons
There’s a difference between managers and leaders – but it doesn’t have to do with your level in the organisation chart. Managers, well, manage, but leaders make things happen.
AchieveGlobal conducted a multi-phased research study, “Developing the 21st Century Leader.” It identified 42 behaviours and thought processes that characterise leaders.
“The globalization of business and rapid-fire technological changes have forced leaders into uncharted territory,” says Sharon Daniels, AchieveGlobal’s CEO. “More than ever before, leaders must adapt their behaviours and thought processes to guide their organisations to success.”
Do you have what it takes to rise to the top? Answer these 20 yes/no statements to determine how closely you match the study’s leadership profile.
Yes ___
No ___
Yes ___
No ___
How many of these statements did you answer with a Yes? The higher the number of positive answers, the more strengths in your leadership zone profile.
Look back at your Yes answers and think about how you can build on your strengths in those areas. Look also at your No answers with an eye toward building strength there because marked weaknesses in those areas can seriously impair your leadership development.
Look particularly closely at the first three and last two statements. They have to do with self-reflection. This capability is an absolute requirement for leadership. The study concluded that leaders who continually self-reflect build on all the strengths needed for leadership. You can access the entire study by clicking here.
George Nicholas is a marketing communications consultant. Contact him at [email protected].
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.