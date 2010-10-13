Quiz: Are You Built For Upper Management?

George Nicholas
USC cheerleaders

Photo: Bobak Ha’Eri on Wikimedia Commons

There’s a difference between managers and leaders – but it doesn’t have to do with your level in the organisation chart. Managers, well, manage, but leaders make things happen.

AchieveGlobal conducted a multi-phased research study, “Developing the 21st Century Leader.” It identified 42 behaviours and thought processes that characterise leaders.

“The globalization of business and rapid-fire technological changes have forced leaders into uncharted territory,” says Sharon Daniels, AchieveGlobal’s CEO.  “More than ever before, leaders must adapt their behaviours and thought processes to guide their organisations to success.”

Do you have what it takes to rise to the top? Answer these 20 yes/no statements to determine how closely you match the study’s leadership profile.

1. I reflect often on my performance as a leader.

Yes ___

No ___

2. I take responsibility for my mistakes and try to learn from them.

Yes ___

No ___

3. I always give serious consideration to opinions that are different from mine.

Yes ___

No ___

4. I manage across cultural boundaries successfully.

Yes ___

No ___

5. I make a daily effort to inspire the trust of customers and colleagues.

Yes ___

No ___

6. I continually try to find ways to promote speed, innovation and value.

Yes ___

No ___

7. I'm committed to helping people adapt to change.

Yes ___

No ___

8. I collaborate well with people who are very different from me

Yes ___

No ___

9. I help others resolve issues of work/life balance.

Yes ___

No ___

10. I have built and continue to maintain a successful cross-functional task network.

Yes ___

No ___

11. I adapt my leadership to the needs of different groups.

Yes ___

No ___

12. I take great care to display sensitivity in managing across cultural boundaries.

Yes ___

No ___

13. I always take actions that benefit others, not only myself.

Yes ___

No ___

14. I strive to meet the needs of customers representing other cultures.

Yes ___

No ___

15. I make certain that I recognise and reward others based on merit, not on politics.

Yes ___

No ___

16. I always speak frankly with others to learn from them and build trust.

Yes ___

No ___

17. I act ethically to serve the larger good, not only to obey the law.

Yes ___

No ___

18. I help groups to develop a shared picture of a positive future.

Yes ___

No ___

19. I treat failure as a chance to learn and grow.

Yes ___

No ___

20. I continually seek the knowledge required to make sense of the big picture.

Yes ___

No ___

How many of these statements did you answer with a Yes? The higher the number of positive answers, the more strengths in your leadership zone profile.

Look back at your Yes answers and think about how you can build on your strengths in those areas. Look also at your No answers with an eye toward building strength there because marked weaknesses in those areas can seriously impair your leadership development.

Look particularly closely at the first three and last two statements. They have to do with self-reflection. This capability is an absolute requirement for leadership. The study concluded that leaders who continually self-reflect build on all the strengths needed for leadership. You can access the entire study by clicking here.

George Nicholas is a marketing communications consultant. Contact him at [email protected].

Need to learn how to be a leader? Then don't miss...

4 Leadership And Management Lessons From Our favourite TV Bosses >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.