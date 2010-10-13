Quiz: Are You Built For Upper Management?

Photo: Bobak Ha’Eri on Wikimedia Commons

There’s a difference between managers and leaders – but it doesn’t have to do with your level in the organisation chart. Managers, well, manage, but leaders make things happen.



AchieveGlobal conducted a multi-phased research study, “Developing the 21st Century Leader.” It identified 42 behaviours and thought processes that characterise leaders.

“The globalization of business and rapid-fire technological changes have forced leaders into uncharted territory,” says Sharon Daniels, AchieveGlobal’s CEO. “More than ever before, leaders must adapt their behaviours and thought processes to guide their organisations to success.”

Do you have what it takes to rise to the top? Answer these 20 yes/no statements to determine how closely you match the study’s leadership profile.

