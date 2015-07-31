Quitting your job can cost you up to $36,000

Disengaged employees are more than twice as likely to quit, says job burnout specialist Ben Fanning.

The monetary costs of quitting are high — for both employees and organisations. Fanning put together the below infographic to highlight just how financially significant quitting your job can be.

“This comparison doesn’t mean you should never consider resigning,” Fanning says. It does, however, show the importance of being smart and careful during the process, “just like you would with a big financial investment.”

