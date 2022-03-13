QUITS DIARIES: Meet 38 people who joined the Great Resignation in search of a more balanced life

It’s quitting time in America.
For nearly a year, Americans have been quitting their jobs at record-breaking rates in a phenomenon that the organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz has dubbed the Great Resignation. Over that time, Insider has spoken with dozens of Americans who left their jobs in search of a better deal, citing everything from low pay to high stress to a lack of childcare.
The resigning hasn’t slowed, even with huge upticks in jobs and hiring. It stayed strong as enhanced unemployment insurance ended in September and as the Omicron variant started to spread across the US.
Some have theorized that it's more of a Great Reshuffle where workers are switching into higher-paying roles — or had been waiting out the dreary pandemic economic conditions before quitting. There's also been a rise in worker power, coupled with workers leaving low-wage industries at a record-breaking pace.
Employers have been scrambling to hire and bemoaning labor shortages, while workers and experts say the answer is clear: Low pay and poor conditions won't cut it anymore. That's resulted in wages soaring over the past year — but those gains came after five decades of declining wages. Some economists and advocates say that raises may not stick around without an increase in the federal minimum wage and that that uncertainty is keeping people out of the workforce.
For some workers, the issues of mortality and meaning that a life-altering event like a pandemic brings up prompted them to leave behind work they're not passionate about or to follow a path they've always dreamed of. Still others are dealing with young children who can't be vaccinated yet, quitting jobs to remain in a pandemic limbo. Some uprooted themselves during the pandemic to be closer to loved ones; others burned out.
And some people just heard about everyone else quitting and decided to do it themselves. A recent study suggested that a lot of low-wage jobs would be unsustainable if workers knew how much money they could make elsewhere.
One inference is that if workers learned what they could make somewhere else, they might ask for more money or quit. Perhaps they've learned that information through, say, wall-to-wall news coverage of workers quitting.
Indeed, over the past nine months Insider has spoken with some of the millions of people who make up the Great Resignation. Here are their stories.
"I couldn't enjoy my accomplishments because of the stress I was under," Sorto said. "I don't consider the past 12 years as a complete waste of time, but I told myself I would never be able to stay in that position without having to reevaluate my happiness every five years."
"I don't want to work every Saturday or Sunday morning," Holland said. "Why can't I find something that's going to pay the bills and be a Monday-through-Friday job and treat me well?"
Three or four weeks into the most recent school year, "we had already had so much illness or exposure that I was way behind on work and completely stressed, not sleeping," Danger said. "I had lost 11 pounds (5kg) in four weeks."
He left his job as an accountant and decided to run for county commissioner in Tallahassee, Florida — something he said wouldn't have been a possibility without his loan forgiveness.
"I think for a lot of people in my generation, feeling useful and having a sense of purpose is very important," O'Keefe said. "But it's very difficult to do with the realities of our financial situation."
"You don't have to hate your job to suffer burnout," Elizabeth Rosenberg, who quit working for an agency in March 2020, said. "It had nothing to do with the industry. It had to do with my expectations for myself and how I felt like I needed to always prepare."
By the time staff members were asked to return to the office in January 2021, Leila, 40, was working evening or weekend shifts. The new hours were part of a vicious cycle that's both in reaction to and driving the Great Resignation: companies working employees more to compensate for turnover.
Leila said she was "ready to get out, even if it meant leaving a job that I loved," to "heal from the bullying, toxicity, and undo stress it was causing to my marriage and family life."
"I chose to be happy," she added.
"I think the pandemic kind of pushed me over the edge of, 'OK, I don't think I want to go back to the classroom right now just because of the online part of it,'" she said.
The answer to her career conundrum came while she was watching the home-improvement show "This Old House." Her boyfriend suggested maybe she'd want to give a trade job a try.
Now she runs an Instagram account, @theplumbher, that shows her life as an apprentice.
"In 2008 we started taking jobs that we were way overqualified for and learned how to be humble," she said of her generation. "Now we finally feel the value we so desperately craved over a decade ago."
"The first thing you have to think about is why exactly you want to leave your current role," said Zachary Walker, who opted to move from the agency side to the brand side. "The company culture? The people you work with? The work-life balance?"
As someone with endometriosis, they can experience extreme pain. Working at home gave them everything they needed to recover from a pain flare. Plus, they said they were getting more done at home: When they went into the office one day, they got about 20% of their usual work done.
"The whole situation made me get the message loud and clear: We weren't valued as employees," they said. "We were just numbers to our bosses, workhorses cranking out new business and awards. That was the priority."
A week after posting a viral video of a roasted chicken set to Cardi B's "Up" that blew up, Peel quit her job. She said that now she's working with big brands like Walmart and Heinz — and bringing in $5,000 to $10,000 a month from posting her recipes in TikToks.
"I'm able to get my own house and I can pay for stuff on my own and not have to worry anymore," she said.
Peter Guerra had worked at Chipotle for five years and had been a general manager for six months. He said his store in Austin was "severely understaffed," as he was scheduled to work 80 hours a week and often worked even more to help cover staffing gaps.
"I thought, 'This is literally going to kill me if I keep it up,'" Guerra said.
She opened MaryMac's Doggie Retreat in 2019 but kept doing social work at reduced hours. On the day that Kamala Harris was sworn in, McWilliams quit her job — she was inspired by the country's first female and Black vice president.
In 2021, her dog retreat brought in over $105,000.
But for many associates, that isn't enough. Insider spoke with four former (or about to be former) associates about why they chose to leave.
"It came to the point where I was comfortable making less money and having more free time," a former associate said. "For me, it was about control over my own time."
"I'm encouraging healthcare workers, not just nurses, if you can leave your job, I think you should," he said. "I think that they should see that they need us more than we need them. And the system is already collapsed, but now they're going to have to deal with the ramifications of that collapse."
"I was scared of becoming a millennial stereotype — unemployed and living at home — but my dad pointed out that I had the freedom to look for a new job with very few living expenses," they told Insider.
She wrote that she went into teaching "starry-eyed and eager" but became disillusioned when confronted with the reality of long hours, low pay, and bureaucracy. In May she gave her notice that she wouldn't be returning.
"Remote working means I get to focus on what helps me — whether that means spending an extra few minutes enjoying my coffee in the morning or having the freedom to attend a webinar in the middle of the day," Breese wrote. "I've found that these little acts of independence and autonomy have greatly improved my happiness and sense of fulfillment."
"If I wouldn't send a dog to a kennel where vaccinations were optional, why would I stay at my work?" they wrote. "I have small children who cannot yet be vaccinated and older parents who help tend to them. Close and consistent exposure to unvaccinated staff puts my family at increased risk."
"The work isn't exploitative, especially when compared with these low-wage positions where they overwork and mistreat employees," she said.
"Like so many other people who have reevaluated their work lives in the Great Resignation, I had to leave a job I cared about because I wasn't valued," they told Insider. "I was an essential worker. But then, the conversation shifted, and people started being selfish again."
Insider spoke with four engineers who left to do just that and asked for their best advice on making the switch. They said potential job switchers should be ready to think about how to make something new and different work and be prepared to wear a variety of hats.
"At that moment, I thought, 'Nope. Not doing it anymore.' I had felt like a failure both in work and as a mom for months leading up to that point," she said. "I spent a lot of time the first few years of my kids' lives trying to juggle a career while traveling, adhering to a demanding schedule, and living with a low level of guilt the entire time."
