QUITS DIARIES: Meet 38 people who joined the Great Resignation in search of a more balanced life

It’s quitting time in America.

For nearly a year, Americans have been quitting their jobs at record-breaking rates in a phenomenon that the organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz has dubbed the Great Resignation. Over that time, Insider has spoken with dozens of Americans who left their jobs in search of a better deal, citing everything from low pay to high stress to a lack of childcare.

The resigning hasn’t slowed, even with huge upticks in jobs and hiring. It stayed strong as enhanced unemployment insurance ended in September and as the Omicron variant started to spread across the US.





Some have theorized that it's more of a Great Reshuffle where workers are switching into higher-paying roles — or had been waiting out the dreary pandemic economic conditions before quitting. There's also been a rise in worker power, coupled with workers leaving low-wage industries at a record-breaking pace.





Employers have been scrambling to hire and bemoaning labor shortages, while workers and experts say the answer is clear: Low pay and poor conditions won't cut it anymore. That's resulted in wages soaring over the past year — but those gains came after five decades of declining wages. Some economists and advocates say that raises may not stick around without an increase in the federal minimum wage and that that uncertainty is keeping people out of the workforce.





For some workers, the issues of mortality and meaning that a life-altering event like a pandemic brings up prompted them to leave behind work they're not passionate about or to follow a path they've always dreamed of. Still others are dealing with young children who can't be vaccinated yet, quitting jobs to remain in a pandemic limbo. Some uprooted themselves during the pandemic to be closer to loved ones; others burned out.

And some people just heard about everyone else quitting and decided to do it themselves. A recent study suggested that a lot of low-wage jobs would be unsustainable if workers knew how much money they could make elsewhere.

One inference is that if workers learned what they could make somewhere else, they might ask for more money or quit. Perhaps they've learned that information through, say, wall-to-wall news coverage of workers quitting.

Indeed, over the past nine months Insider has spoken with some of the millions of people who make up the Great Resignation. Here are their stories.