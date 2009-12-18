Quit Your Job, Follow Your Dream, Work The Hours Of A "Law Associate"

Is being part of a profession that is targeted as the “at least you don’t work THOSE hours” job a good thing or a bad thing?



If you are a work horse who loves chatting about your hours like bloggers like talking page views, it probably does cause your chest to swell a little bit.

The New York Times Styles section has a throw-away reference to hard-working lawyers in its story today about Etsy, the online marketplace to buy all things vintage and handmade.

NYT: [Yokoo] Gibran, who is in her 30s, had been selling her hand-knit scarves and accessories on the site for less than a year when she decided last November to quit her day job at a copy centre in Atlanta. Thirteen months later, she would seem to be living the Etsy dream: running a one-woman knitwear operation, Yokoo, from her home and earning more than $140,000 a year, more than many law associates.

Jealous? How could you not be? Her hobby is her job. But consider this before you quit your day job: at the pace she’s working, she might as well be a law associate.

If you love bragging about your hours, congrats! If you think you want to leave and follow your dream but the salary keeps you where you are, take heart! You could have everything you want and still be working at 3 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.