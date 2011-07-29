Now Is The Perfect Time To Ditch Your Boring Wall Street Job And Become Your Own Boss

With the fear of an unprecedented default looming over the collective head of Wall Street, and layoffs moving into the 10,000-range, perhaps it’s time for young Wall Streeters to ‘get while the gettin’ is good.’



And if you’re one of those young financial automatons thinking about escaping The Street, here are a few stories to nudge you closer to the door.

Many of the people who once sat where you sit right now, are sitting elsewhere and enjoying it immensely, many of them sipping wine or tequila while eating caviar or lobster, so how bad can their lives really be?

