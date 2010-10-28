Quit Waiting For The Economists, America--That Road Leads Only To Doomsville

Any more when I read anything about how our country is doing and ways to make it better, I find myself having to suffer through some sort of expert poll enlightening me what a group of “economists” think on the subject. It’s enough to make a grown man scream.



Who cares what the economists think? Harry Truman had it right when he asked for a one-handed economist. Put three economists in a room to solve a problem and all you get out is four different solutions. When our latest financial crisis hit, our most esteemed economists were still arguing over the decisions made during the Great Depression nearly 80 years ago, and they still had no consensus.

Let’s be blunt. Screw the economists—Nobel, Fed, or otherwise. Following (or waiting for) their direction using their “dismal science” map, leads us in only one direction, and that is the road to Doomsville in the state of Stagnation.

Instead of listening to the ongoing debate of our economists on “quantitative easing”, foreclosures, or Government stimulus, pick up this week’s issue of Time Magazine and read the cover article by Fareed Zakaria on Restoring the American Dream. Zakaria’s article will not only wake you up and give you an intelligent outsiders-insiders view of America; he will offer you sensible advice on things we need to do to keep our great country moving forward.

And after you read Zakaria’s article, then go back and read my recent Business Insider article entitled “Quit Whining America: Here Are 10 Ways We Can Fix the Country Right Now“. You will find more consensus between Zakaria and myself than you will from any poll of economists. And guess what, we both offer similar, rational, positive solutions to keep America great without smoke and mirrors and any mention of easing—quantitative or otherwise.

The United States is the greatest country in the world and despite what some would like to make you think, America is not on the decline. Instead, the developing world is developing, making things better for all global citizens.

Who is leading that development? China? India? Brazil? The European Union? Although it may seem so sometimes—the answer is none of the above. Instead, it is the U.S. either through our educational system (where many of the business leaders of our global competitors get educated), our form of business entrepreneurship, or the global expansion of our global corporations.

While the economists argue amongst themselves on what next steps to take, the world moves on without them, and so must the United States. Instead of polarity, we need unity, and the starting place for unity is in the areas of education, innovation, and purpose—while taking advantage of the inherent freedoms that we take so much for granted in our country.

Competition is the centrepiece of all business and all progress. And the secret to competition is not to be lucky, but to be better, smarter, faster, more determined and to make as few unforced errors and turnovers as possible.

Is America more prone to be dumber, slower, and making more unforced errors than the rest of the world? I hardly think so. Let there be no denial; we have made our share of unforced errors, but that is the nature of the progressive, innovative, frontier-seeking beast that our country is. We should never forget that we also are known for the skill displayed with our passing shots, our home runs, and our touchdown drives as the clock wore down.

This is no time to get discouraged, America. It’s World Series time. And that means we don’t need the prognosticators of doom and gloom at the plate. Instead, we need Mr. October and that means it’s time for the engineers, teachers, and business people in this fine country to step up, ask for the bat, and see where we really can take the world.

