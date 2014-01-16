Here Are Some Of The Quirkiest Robots In Production Right Now

At the end of 2013, our jaws dropped when we took a closer look at the intense, animal-like robots that Google acquired by buying Boston Robotics.

As we cruised the showroom at CES in early 2014, we didn’t see any robots quite that amazing, but we did meet some quirky machines that promised to help with everything from doing chores to partying hard.

Here are some of our favourites.

Paro is a therapeutic robot for people with Dementia and Alzheimer's who are in hospitals that don't allow pet therapy with real animals.

It responds to human speech and touch and is incredibly cute.

This life-sized RoboThespian robot danced and talked at the IEEE booth.

Party Robot is a moving loudspeaker.

And check out what it projects onto the ceiling above it.

We chuckled at this fast-moving, $US120 grill cleaning robot.

This robot was created to explore disaster areas, like the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

WowWee makes smartphone controlled robots, like MiP, that can help you cart objects around the house or just have fun.

These Sphero robots can go zooming through an obstacle course at up to 7 feet per second.

These window-cleaning robots worked their way up a pane like creepy little bugs.

R.Bot makes personal assistant robots that connect to smartphones and tablets.

