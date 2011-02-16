10 Quirky Gadgets To Trick Out Your Workspace

Photo: Motifake
You spend at least eight hours at your desk every day.Why make it a boring place to be?
Here are a few ways that you can spruce it up and make it a little more fun that it normally is.
This mini shopping cart is designed to be a holder for pens, paperclips, and whatever else you want to throw in it. Find it here.
Price: $9.99
This pack of stickers can give your coffee mug eyes and your scissors a mouth. Let your office supplies live! Find them here.
Price: $4.99
This little guy will put his life on the line to make sure your pen stays within reach. Pick one up by clicking here.
Price: $9.99
The Circuit clipboard is quirky, functional, and sure to start a conversation or two. You can grab one here.
Price: $13.99
It's easily the quirkiest rubber band holder we've ever seen. Practice your mummification on him here.
Price: $9.99
These probably look familiar. Use them on your fridge or filing cabinet. They're available right here.
Price: $12.99
Plug it into your computer's USB put, put a warm beverage in it, and watch as it's cooled to a really nice temperature. It's available here.
Price: $19.99
This ball floats at different levels depending on the temperature. It can be read in Celsius and Fahrenheit, and you can grab one by clicking here.
Price: $29.99
