10 Quirky Gadgets To Trick Out Your Workspace

Dylan Love
bored at work

You spend at least eight hours at your desk every day.Why make it a boring place to be?

Here are a few ways that you can spruce it up and make it a little more fun that it normally is.

Mini Shopping Cart organiser holds your stuff

This mini shopping cart is designed to be a holder for pens, paperclips, and whatever else you want to throw in it. Find it here.

Price: $9.99

Your very own pet robot

It's a windup toy robot that walks around and also sharpens pencils. Grab it here.

Price: $8.99

Inanimate Character Stickers bring things to life

This pack of stickers can give your coffee mug eyes and your scissors a mouth. Let your office supplies live! Find them here.

Price: $4.99

Like/Dislike Stamp Set brings Facebook functionality to the real world

Let people know that you approve or disapprove. Pick up this stamp set here.

Price: $12.99

Dead Fred Pen Holder will die every day

This little guy will put his life on the line to make sure your pen stays within reach. Pick one up by clicking here.

Price: $9.99

Circuit Clipboard keeps your paperwork together

The Circuit clipboard is quirky, functional, and sure to start a conversation or two. You can grab one here.

Price: $13.99

Mummy Mike keeps track of your rubber bands

It's easily the quirkiest rubber band holder we've ever seen. Practice your mummification on him here.

Price: $9.99

App Magnets turn anything into a multi-touch surface

These probably look familiar. Use them on your fridge or filing cabinet. They're available right here.

Price: $12.99

USB Powered Beverage Cooler is neat and functional

Plug it into your computer's USB put, put a warm beverage in it, and watch as it's cooled to a really nice temperature. It's available here.

Price: $19.99

Galileo Floating Thermometer for cool ambiance

This ball floats at different levels depending on the temperature. It can be read in Celsius and Fahrenheit, and you can grab one by clicking here.

Price: $29.99

