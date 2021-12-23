16 quirky British Christmas traditions Americans may have never heard of

Pantomimes, or “pantos,” are plays performed around Christmastime in the UK.

Pantos are humorous, slapstick entertainment for the whole family, often featuring men dressed in drag. They are sometimes based on a famous fairy tale or story, like “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” or “The Wizard of Oz.”

According to Babbel, there are certain tropes in pantomimes that make them unique. For example, there’s often a villain who will sneak up on the protagonist intermittently throughout the play. It’s then the role of the audience to scream, “He’s behind you!” to the main character — while he or she struggles to figure out what’s going on.