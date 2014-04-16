7 Surprising Facts About Quinoa -- The World's Trendiest Superfood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Quinoa is a high-protein, low-calorie seed that is often used as a substitute for rice or pasta. Since 2007 it has soared in popularity internationally to the point where the United Nations declared 2013 the 'Year of Quinoa.' What most people don't know is that it's a grain crop that has been exclusively grown in the mountains of Bolivia and Peru for thousands of years. Watch and learn to find out more facts about this superfood and how to prepare it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.