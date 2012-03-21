A New Poll Has Some Awful News For The Republicans

If this poll accurately reflects what’s on the ground in Virginia, it’s very bad news for Mitt Romney and the Republicans as a whole.



Quinnipiac has Obama trouncing his potential rivals in the key swings tate.

From the announcement:

President Barack Obama leads all the Republican presidential candidates in Virginia, with his 50 – 42 per cent margin over former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney his biggest lead over Romney in this election cycle, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today.

Putting Gov. Bob McDonnell on the ticket as the GOP vice-presidential nominee does not help the Republicans carry the state, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University poll finds. In a matchup of President Obama and Vice President Joseph Biden against Romney and McDonnell, the Democrats win 50 – 43 per cent.

Obama wins head to head against other Republican contenders:

54 – 35 per cent over former House Speaker Newt Gingrich;

49 – 40 per cent over former Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum;

49 – 39 per cent over Texas U.S. Rep. Ron Paul.

Journalist Simon Owens wonders if the proposed Virginia bill that would require an ultrasound to have an abortion is hurting the party’st standing in the state among women.

From the release:

“The president’s lead over Romney in Virginia is due mainly to his strong margin among women, 52 – 39 per cent, but he also wins 48 per cent of men to Romney’s 45 per cent.”

