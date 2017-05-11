A poll asked people the first word that comes to mind with Trump -- and the results were brutal

Getty Images The most common word associated with Donald Trump, according to a new poll, is ‘idiot.’

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday asked respondents: “What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?”

The most common responses, which included “idiot,” “incompetent,” and “liar,” did not reflect well on the president, whose approval ratings from the same poll have reached near record lows.

The most common words were:

1. Idiot, 39 times

2. Incompetent, 31 times

3. Liar, 30 times

4. Leader, 25 times

5. Unqualified, 25 times

6. President, 22 times

7. Strong, 21 times

8. Businessman, 18 times

9. Ignorant, 16 times

10. Egotistical, 15 times

Other popular ones were a——, stupid, arrogant, trying, and bully.

Screenshot/Quinnipiac The full list of words most commonly associated with Donald Trump

In an August 2015 Quinnipiac poll, respondents were asked the same question about the presidential candidates. The most common words associated with Hillary Clinton were “liar” and “dishonest,” while the top responses for Trump were “arrogant” and “blowhard.”

