Only 17% of Americans support 'Trumpcare' in new poll

Only 17% of Americans support the Republican healthcare bill, according to a poll released Thursday from Quinnipiac University.

The poll found that 56% of those surveyed are against the American Health Care Act — the GOP leadership’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. 26% said they were undecided.

The poll also follows a slew of other polling that showed a plurality of Americans are against the AHCA, which has been referred to as “Trumpcare,” but the number was by far the worst of any recent survey.

According to the Quinnipiac press release, every age demographic, gender, and ethnicity opposes the bill.

“Disapproval of the Republican plan is 56 – 22 per cent among men, 56 – 13 per cent among women, 54 – 20 per cent among white voters, 64 – 10 per cent among non-white voters, 80 – 3 per cent among Democrats, 58 – 14 per cent among independent voters and by margins of 2-1 or more in every age group,” said the Quinnipiac release.

According to the poll, Americans are also not supportive of provisions of the AHCA such as defunding Planed Parenthood and changing federal funding for Medicaid.

Additionally, Americans think that the healthcare moves are not reflecting well on President Donald Trump. 61% of those surveyed disapproved of the president’s handling of healthcare, while 29% approve.

The AHCA is slated to be voted on by the House on Thursday, but whether or not it will pass remains unclear.

The poll was conducted March 16-21 and surveyed 1,056 voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

