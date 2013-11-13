Brutal New Poll Has Obama's Approval Rating Down To 39%

President Barack Obama’s approval ratings have dipped to a record low in another poll — this time from Quinnipiac University.

According to the poll, respondents disapprove of Obama’s job performance by a 54-39 margin. His approval rating of 39% is worse than his previous all-time low of 41% in the Quinnipiac survey, which came after a bruising fight over raising the nation’s debt ceiling in 2011.

And for the first time ever, most people (52%) say that Obama is not honest and trustworthy. Only 44% say that he is honest and trustworthy.

The only individual issue on which Obama scores positive marks is for his handling of terrorism. Everything else is at least 15 points underwater:

38 – 53 per cent on foreign policy;

35 – 53 per cent on immigration;

32 – 62 per cent on the federal budget;

36 – 60 per cent on health care;

38 – 59 per cent on the economy.

Voters say they trust congressional Republicans over Obama on handling four of these issues — immigration, the budget, health care, and the economy.

Obama’s approval ratings have been plunging in other polls over the past few weeks, as a result of the government shutdown and the disastrous rollout of the Affordable Care Act. In the Quinnipiac survey, his approval-to-disapproval splits have gone from 45-49 on Oct. 1 to 39-54 today. Only 19% of people think the law will make their quality of health care better, while 43% think it will make it worse.

Last week, his approval rating fell to 39% in Gallup’s daily tracking survey. And in a Pew Research Center survey released last week, his approval rating fell to 41%, a record low for that poll.

Quinnipiac surveyed 2,545 registered voters nationwide from Nov. 6-11. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.