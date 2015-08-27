Voters described presidential candidates with one word -- and the results were brutal

A

new poll released Thursday asked respondents to name “the first word that comes to mind” with three of the eading 2016 presidential candidates.

The results were quite illuminating.

The Quinnipiac University survey found, for example, that registered voters were most likely to say “liar” when asked about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner. Of the roughly fifteen hundred people polled, 178 used that word to describe her.

After that, they were most likely to say “dishonest” (123) and then “untrustworthy” (93).

The first positive words didn’t appear until the No. 4 term, “experience” (82), and the No. 5 one, “strong” (59).

The poll asked both Democratic and Republican voters about candidates of both parties and it’s not surprising that many of the top responses would be critical. However, the results could be a sign that Clinton’s detractors have a clearer and more widespread narrative against her than Clinton’s supporters have on her behalf.

The poll’s results could also be worrisome for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) campaign.

The top words named by voters focused on Bush’s family, suggesting that he has yet to complete his quest to separate himself from his brother and father, who both served as president. Many political veterans believe former President George W. Bush could be a particular problem for Jeb Bush because he spearheaded the controversial US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The top terms voters said came to mind to describe Bush were “Bush” (136), “family” (70), “honest” (53), “weak” (45), “brother” (41), and “dynasty” (40).

But real-estate mogul Donald Trump, the third candidate tested by Quinnipiac, drew by far the most colourful expressions. The most-used word, “arrogant,” was only deployed 58 times, followed by “blowhard” (38), “idiot” (35), “businessman” (34), and “clown” (34).

Further down on the list were insults like “crazy” (26), “a–hole” (18), “joke” (16), and “egomaniac” (13), among others. Positive terms like “honest” (30), “strong” (20), and “leader” (15) were also relatively common.

View the three lists of word-association responses below.

Donald Trump:

arrogant 58 blowhard 38 idiot 35 businessman 34 clown 34 honest 30 ego 29 money 29 outspoken 28 crazy 26 rich 26 showman 23 strong 20 arsehole 18 joke 16 loud 16 leader 15 pompous 15 bombastic 13 egomaniac 13 loudmouth 13 racist 13 big-mouth 12 aggressive 11 buffoon 11 unfavorable 11 braggart 10 brash 10 flamboyant 9 narcissist 9 truthful 9 bold 8 change 8 funny 8 hair 8 jerk 8 smart 8 ignorant 7 interesting 7 non-politician 7 successful 7 untrustworthy 7 arse 6 business 6 favourable 6 go-getter 6 moron 6 mouth 6 obnoxious 6 opinionated 6 power 6 unqualified 6 American 5 bully 5 entertainment 5 fool 5 greedy 5 loose-cannon 5 megalomaniac 5 nuts 5 ridiculous 5 scary 5 selfish 5 sleazy 5 unpredictable 5 winner 5

Hillary Clinton:

liar 178 dishonest 123 untrustworthy 93 experience 82 strong 59 Bill 56 woman 47 smart 31 crook 21 untruthful 19 criminal 18 deceitful 18 Democrat 16 intelligent 15 email 14 politician 13 Benghazi 12 corrupt 12 crooked 11 capable 10 determined 10 good 10 leader 9 murder 9 qualified 9 trustworthy 9 bitch 8 competent 8 phony 8 president 8 cheat 7 deceptive 7 honest 7 scandal 7 sneaky 7 ambitious 6 arrogant 6 brilliant 6 dependable 6 fair 6 sec-of-state 6 thief 6 confident 5 corporate 5 dedicated 5 devious 5 first-lady 5 lady 5 liberal 5 unqualified 5

Jeb Bush:

Bush 136 family 70 honest 53 weak 45 brother 41 dynasty 40 experience 35 George 28 Florida 25 politician 24 republican 24 moderate 21 governor 20 establishment 16 conservative 14 father 14 legacy 13 nice 13 trustworthy 13 untrustworthy 12 decent 11 boring 10 competent 10 education 10 favourable 10 nepotism 10 war 10 idiot 9 immigration 9 unqualified 9 wishy-washy 9 corrupt 8 liar 8 mediocre 8 dumb 7 good 7 liberal 7 unfavorable 7 capable 6 fair 6 honorable 6 inexperience 6 leader 6 likable 6 RINO 6 crooked 5 entitled 5 incompetent 5 intelligent 5 loser 5 OK 5 questionable 5 smart 5 thoughtful 5 uncertain 5 wimp 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.