Voters described presidential candidates with one word -- and the results were brutal

Colin Campbell

A

new poll released Thursday asked respondents to name “the first word that comes to mind” with three of the eading 2016 presidential candidates.

The results were quite illuminating.

The Quinnipiac University survey found, for example, that registered voters were most likely to say “liar” when asked about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner. Of the roughly fifteen hundred people polled, 178 used that word to describe her.

After that, they were most likely to say “dishonest” (123) and then “untrustworthy” (93).

The first positive words didn’t appear until the No. 4 term, “experience” (82), and the No. 5 one, “strong” (59).

The poll asked both Democratic and Republican voters about candidates of both parties and it’s not surprising that many of the top responses would be critical. However, the results could be a sign that Clinton’s detractors have a clearer and more widespread narrative against her than Clinton’s supporters have on her behalf.

The poll’s results could also be worrisome for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) campaign.

The top words named by voters focused on Bush’s family, suggesting that he has yet to complete his quest to separate himself from his brother and father, who both served as president. Many political veterans believe former President George W. Bush could be a particular problem for Jeb Bush because he spearheaded the controversial US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The top terms voters said came to mind to describe Bush were “Bush” (136), “family” (70), “honest” (53), “weak” (45), “brother” (41), and “dynasty” (40).

But real-estate mogul Donald Trump, the third candidate tested by Quinnipiac, drew by far the most colourful expressions. The most-used word, “arrogant,” was only deployed 58 times, followed by “blowhard” (38), “idiot” (35), “businessman” (34), and “clown” (34).

Further down on the list were insults like “crazy” (26), “a–hole” (18), “joke” (16), and “egomaniac” (13), among others. Positive terms like “honest” (30), “strong” (20), and “leader” (15) were also relatively common.

View the three lists of word-association responses below.

Donald Trump:

arrogant 58

blowhard 38

idiot 35

businessman 34

clown 34

honest 30

ego 29

money 29

outspoken 28

crazy 26

rich 26

showman 23

strong 20

arsehole 18

joke 16

loud 16

leader 15

pompous 15

bombastic 13

egomaniac 13

loudmouth 13

racist 13

big-mouth 12

aggressive 11

buffoon 11

unfavorable 11

braggart 10

brash 10

flamboyant 9

narcissist 9

truthful 9

bold 8

change 8

funny 8

hair 8

jerk 8

smart 8

ignorant 7

interesting 7

non-politician 7

successful 7

untrustworthy 7

arse 6

business 6

favourable 6

go-getter 6

moron 6

mouth 6

obnoxious 6

opinionated 6

power 6

unqualified 6

American 5

bully 5

entertainment 5

fool 5

greedy 5

loose-cannon 5

megalomaniac 5

nuts 5

ridiculous 5

scary 5

selfish 5

sleazy 5

unpredictable 5

winner 5

Hillary Clinton:

liar 178

dishonest 123

untrustworthy 93

experience 82

strong 59

Bill 56

woman 47

smart 31

crook 21

untruthful 19

criminal 18

deceitful 18

Democrat 16

intelligent 15

email 14

politician 13

Benghazi 12

corrupt 12

crooked 11

capable 10

determined 10

good 10

leader 9

murder 9

qualified 9

trustworthy 9

bitch 8

competent 8

phony 8

president 8

cheat 7

deceptive 7

honest 7

scandal 7

sneaky 7

ambitious 6

arrogant 6

brilliant 6

dependable 6

fair 6

sec-of-state 6

thief 6

confident 5

corporate 5

dedicated 5

devious 5

first-lady 5

lady 5

liberal 5

unqualified 5

Jeb Bush:

Bush 136

family 70

honest 53

weak 45

brother 41

dynasty 40

experience 35

George 28

Florida 25

politician 24

republican 24

moderate 21

governor 20

establishment 16

conservative 14

father 14

legacy 13

nice 13

trustworthy 13

untrustworthy 12

decent 11

boring 10

competent 10

education 10

favourable 10

nepotism 10

war 10

idiot 9

immigration 9

unqualified 9

wishy-washy 9

corrupt 8

liar 8

mediocre 8

dumb 7

good 7

liberal 7

unfavorable 7

capable 6

fair 6

honorable 6

inexperience 6

leader 6

likable 6

RINO 6

crooked 5

entitled 5

incompetent 5

intelligent 5

loser 5

OK 5

questionable 5

smart 5

thoughtful 5

uncertain 5

wimp 5

