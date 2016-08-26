There are now 'rumblings of a Clinton landslide'

Picture: Getty Images

A poll from Quinnipiac University released Thursday gave Hillary Clinton a massive advantage over her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, just 75 days before November’s election.

The poll put Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, at 51% and Trump, the Republican nominee, at 41% in a head-to-head matchup.

“We are starting to hear the faint rumblings of a Hillary Clinton landslide as her 10-point lead is further proof that Donald Trump is in a downward spiral as the clock ticks,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

Clinton’s lead over Trump shrinks to 7 percentage points (45% to Trump’s 38%) when third-party candidates are added to the mix.

The poll displayed a familiar story of two massively unpopular candidates, with Clinton earning the edge because of her perceived qualifications for the nation’s top job. Trump and Clinton still have low favorability ratings, but Trump’s ratings were behind Clinton’s — 41% said of those polled said they view Clinton favourably, while only 33% said the same for Trump.

More troubling numbers from this poll shows just how negatively voters view Trump and Clinton:

66% of voters said Clinton is not honest.

67% of voters said Clinton believes she doesn’t have to play by the same rules as everyone else.

58% of voters said Trump is not qualified to be president, while 66% said Clinton is qualified.

While 87% of voters said they think Clinton is intelligence, only 67% said the same for Trump.

59% of voters said the way Trump talks appeals to bigotry.

“Trump’s missteps, stumbles, and gaffes seem to outweigh Clinton’s shaky trust status and perceived shady dealings. Wow, is there any light at the end of this dark and depressing chapter in American politics?” Malloy said.

Most national polls have shown Trump trailing Clinton in the general election. While his poll numbers have improved over the past couple of weeks, he still has a long way to go to close the gap with Clinton. A new analysis from Reuters released Thursday also showed that Clinton would have a 95% chance of winning the election if it were held today.

