Quinn, De Blasio Tied In New NYC Mayor Poll

Getty Images/Spencer Platt New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn

A new Marist-WNBC-Wall Street Journal poll has Council Speaker Christine Quinn and Public Advocate Bill De Blasio tied at 24% in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor.

Former Comptroller Bill Thompson is third at 18%, and ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner is holding onto double digits at 11%.

If no candidate gets 40% of the primary vote, a runoff will be required, and Marist’s results suggest a runoff would be tight. De Blasio would lead Quinn by a margin of 44%-42%. De Blasio leads Thompson by eight points in a potential runoff; Thompson and Quinn would tie 44%-43%.

A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday had De Blasio leading the race for the first time, ahead of Quinn by a margin of 30%-24%. Even if Quinn and De Blasio are tied, that represents a significant improvement for the latter, who just weeks ago was generally placing fourth in polls behind Weiner, Quinn and Thompson.

The primary will be held on Tuesday, September 10.

