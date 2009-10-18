Quinn Associates: Unless You're Dead, Check Your Blackberry

We switched to the iPhone as soon as we left firm life, as a symbolic farewell to the law firm leash that is the Blackberry.



And if there was ever any doubt that it is a leash, a memorandum sent to all attorneys at Quinn Emanuel telling them that unless they have a “very good reason” — such as “you are asleep, in court or in a tunnel” — they should be checking their email every hour.

Above the Law has the whole email, authored by Quinn partner William Urquhart, which apparently came about because an associate Urquhart was working with failed to check his blackberry after leaving the office one night. Instead of having a chat with the associate, Urquhart used it as a teaching moment for the whole firm.

First, we feel for the associate, who apparently chose the wrong night to take a break from the ‘berry.

Second, as Above the Law points out, the email just puts into words that which lawyers know anyway. Big firm associates trade control over their own lives and time for a whole lot of money. And they can tell themselves its not true, but it just is.

We emailed a Quinn associate this morning and got a reply in less than two minutes. We would say the email is already working, but Quinn is full of some of the brightest and most hard-working attorneys around. So in reality, it was probably just an unnecessary firm-wide vent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.