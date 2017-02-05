College basketball player hits game-tying buzzer-beater after inbounding the ball off an opponent's back

The Quincy University women’s basketball team won a thriller on Saturday afternoon, thanks to the heads up play of Lauren Gronewold.

Quincy was down by three in the closing seconds of regulation and Gronewold was inbounding the ball from the side. With the defender’s back turned, Gronewold decided to inbound the ball off her back. The ball came back to Gronewold and she nailed the three-pointer at the buzzer for the tie.

This is the best video we have right now, via Sean Barie of WGEM in Quincy, but it captures the moment. Also note how, during the celebration, Gronewold puts her arm up in a shrug, suggesting this was not a designed play and one she came up with on the fly.

Quincy went on to win the game in overtime.

I don’t believe what I just saw! For the tie at the buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/GPOVHh0thm

— Sean Barie (@Sean_WGEM) February 4, 2017

