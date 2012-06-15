Quincy Smith To Quit CBS, Says Report

MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka floats a rumour: CBS Interactive boss Quincy Smith — the guy who did the $1.8 billion CNET deal — has been telling associates that he’s leaving the company as early as this summer to start his own boutique investment bank or consultancy.



CBS told Peter: “We decline to comment on rumour and speculation.”

Peter goes over the reason why Quincy quitting makes sense:

He came from Allen & Co. so investment banking is his thing.

He’s a deal-maker and CBS isn’t making any more interactive deals in the near future.

Quincy’s hero is the late Dan Case, AOL founder Steve Case’s brother and former CEO of Silicon Valley investment bank Hambrecht & Quist

Peter also hints that Quincy might leave because he staked CBS to a failing anti-Hulu strategy.

