Quincy Smith To Quit CBS, Says Report

MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka floats a rumour: CBS Interactive boss Quincy Smith — the guy who did the $1.8 billion CNET deal — has been telling associates that he’s leaving the company as early as this summer to start his own boutique investment bank or consultancy.
CBS told Peter: “We decline to comment on rumour and speculation.”
Peter goes over the reason why Quincy quitting makes sense:
- He came from Allen & Co. so investment banking is his thing.
- He’s a deal-maker and CBS isn’t making any more interactive deals in the near future.
- Quincy’s hero is the late Dan Case, AOL founder Steve Case’s brother and former CEO of Silicon Valley investment bank Hambrecht & Quist
- Peter also hints that Quincy might leave because he staked CBS to a failing anti-Hulu strategy.
