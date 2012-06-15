Quincy Smith To Quit CBS, Says Report

Nicholas Carlson
MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka floats a rumour: CBS Interactive boss Quincy Smith — the guy who did the $1.8 billion CNET deal — has been telling associates that he’s leaving the company as early as this summer to start his own boutique investment bank or consultancy.

CBS told Peter: “We decline to comment on rumour and speculation.”

Peter goes over the reason why Quincy quitting makes sense:

  • He came from Allen & Co. so investment banking is his thing.
  • He’s a deal-maker and CBS isn’t making any more interactive deals in the near future.
  • Quincy’s hero is the late Dan Case, AOL founder Steve Case’s brother and former CEO of Silicon Valley investment bank Hambrecht & Quist
  • Peter also hints that Quincy might leave because he staked CBS to a failing anti-Hulu strategy.

