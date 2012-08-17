How A Booming Tech Startup Can Avoid Site Outages And Service Disruptions

Plenty of tech startups rely on third-party platforms to get off the ground. But how do you scale up operations once the company is running full force?



To get an idea, we spoke with fashion startup Quincy Apparel, which launched in March and is using e-commerce platform Shopify to sell its clothes online.

Quincy manufactures, designs, and sells custom-style work clothing for women and has already seen a tremendous growth in its business. Now the startup is strategising how to scale up, says Quincy co-founder and COO Alex Nelson, who told us that she’s working on managing customer analytics and preventing service disruptions to its site.

To help Quincy troubleshoot these operations, we brought in tech coach Manny Ruiz of Intelligent IT, a company that helps startups launch and prepare for explosive growth.

Watch the video below to see how a booming startup like Quincy Apparel can scale up its tech operations:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Robert Libetti

