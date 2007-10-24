Quigo Lands TheStreet.com Text Ad Deal

Midtown-based ad network Quigo has signed a multi-year deal with financial news site TheStreet.com to provide targeted text advertising. The companies will also work together to test new ad targeting techniques, ad formats, and pricing models. Terms not disclosed. Quigo also does text ads for Time.com, ESPN.com, Forbes.com, Fox News, and CNNMoney. (Note: Not CNN.com; Google scored that deal in August.) Release

