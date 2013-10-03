QUIGLEY SAYS GOODBYE: NBN Co's First Employee Makes Way For Executive Chairman Ziggy Switkowski

The CEO and first-ever employee of government-owned network builder NBN Co is making a proud exit following the appointment of executive chairman Ziggy Switkowski today.

Mike Quigley came out of retirement to start NBN Co four years ago. He told staff this afternoon that today was his last day at the organisation.

From his farewell email:

It has been announced this afternoon that Dr Ziggy Switkowski has been appointed Executive Chairman of NBN Co. I would like you to join me in welcoming Ziggy to the company. We have known one another for a good many years and you can be assured that with Ziggy at the helm NBN Co will be in good hands as the company makes the transition to meet the objectives set by the new Government.

[…]

Overall – and despite what you may read in the newspapers – we are also still largely on budget. Attempting a business plan that looks 30 years into the future is always daunting, but everything we have learnt over the past four years gives me confidence that our forecasts for costs and revenues are realistic and achievable.

In fact, if you account for the changes in scope of what NBN Co is required to deliver, the long term forecasts in our latest draft Corporate Plan are little different from those in the original 2010 Corporate Plan.

All of the hard work of the past four years will provide a solid foundation as the company transitions to a more flexible mix of technologies in order to deliver on the new Government’s policy directives.

Undoubtedly there will still be many challenges ahead, but the addition of Fibre to the Node to NBN Co’s suite of technology solutions will allow the NBN to be built more quickly and at less cost to the taxpayer.

Finally, I would like to thank each of you for your hard work and dedication that has helped the company accomplish so much over the past four years.

We have taken a policy vision and turned it in to a successful wholesale telecommunications company with an ever growing base of satisfied end users. We have laid the foundations for better telecommunications for an entire continent for the next 30 years.

It’s now your job, under the leadership of Ziggy, to build on those foundations.

I am immensely proud of your achievements and grateful for your friendship and counsel over these past four years. I look forward to watching your successes in the future and to signing up for my NBN service as soon as it is available in my area.