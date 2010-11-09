Quietly, The College Basketball Season Starts Tonight

Photo: AP Images

The 2010-2011 college basketball season starts tonight at 7:00 p.m. (ET) when No. 4 Pittsburgh hosts Rhode Island. For many, this qualifies as breaking news.Combine a weak opening slate, with a big weekend in professional and collegiate football, the start of baseball free agency negotiation period, and one of the most exciting NBA Novembers in recent memory, and it’s easy to see how college basketball gets overlooked.



But the sport doesn’t help itself by failing to open with a big bang. We can’t recall another sport opening it season with such little fanfare. The NCAA would have been wise to wait until Wednesday, when all the NFL smoke clears, and schedule a big name matchup then.

In the meantime, start scouting some tourney hopefuls. No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 16 Illinois, No. 25 Texas, and the always dangerous Maryland Terrapins all play tonight. March can’t come soon enough.

