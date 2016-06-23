This is the quietest seat on an aeroplane

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

We can’t promise the absence of screaming babies, but, according to a JetBlue pilot, there is one thing you can do to ensure a marginally more peaceful flight.

In a new video on JetBlue’s “Out of the Blue” blog, pilot Christian P. explains that choosing a seat in the front of the cabin, in front of the wings, is like “being behind a speaker” — all the noise from the engines is projected away from you.

Additionally, the Daily Mail points out that aisle seats are typically quieter than window seats, as noise from outside the plane is reduced the further away you are.

However, if turbulence is your top concern on a flight, JetBlue says that a seat towards the middle of the plane, closer to the plane’s center of gravity, will provide the smoothest ride.

While the advice to choose a seat in the front of the cabin is a simple one, it also may be costly, as that’s typically where premium seats, first and business class cabins are located.

And now we know why.

