Quiet Stocks With Huge Gains

Good article over on CNN Money about stocks that have quietly enjoyed triple-digit gains over the past 12 months. I was surprised by some of the winners.



Did you know, for example, that Travelzoo (TZOO) is up 321% over the past year?

Green Mountain Coffee (GMCR) is up 216%, according to the article, and Fossil (FOSL) is up 164%. Interestingly, the article attributes some of Fossil’s recent success to the “latest trend in watches — the white watch band.”

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) returned 155% over the past 12 months, and the article claims Lululemon is now so popular in the U.S. that the company “faced temporary inventory shortages.”

See the rest of the list here.

— Provided by Outlaw

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.