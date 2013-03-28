Cyprus Banks Are About To Reopen, And So Far There Are More Reporters Than Depositors Gathering Outside

Joe Weisenthal

Folks on the ground don’t see much of a bank run in Cyprus, as banks are set to reopen.

At least not yet.

Of course, the actual outflow of money electronically could be more severe and less apparent to the outside world.

