Cyprus Banks Are About To Reopen, And So Far There Are More Reporters Than Depositors Gathering Outside

Folks on the ground don’t see much of a bank run in Cyprus, as banks are set to reopen.



At least not yet.

50 minutes before banks reopen, the line in front of Bank of Cyprus branch is 13 people, besieged by reporters — Carolin Roth (@CarolinCNBC) March 28, 2013

The one man bank run. Gregos Hadjisophoklis alone outside Bank of #Cyprus. He says he’ll withdraw 200 euros for rent twitter.com/JoeWSJ/status/… — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) March 28, 2013

So far, the only people queuing outside #Cyprus‘ banks?… Journalists. twitter.com/JoeWSJ/status/… — Joe Parkinson (@JoeWSJ) March 28, 2013

Don’t be fooled. There’s only 13 people in line at this #Cyprus bank The rest are pack animals…I mean journalists. twitter.com/MCaruso_Cabrer… — M. Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) March 28, 2013

Of course, the actual outflow of money electronically could be more severe and less apparent to the outside world.

