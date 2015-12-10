The 11 QUIETEST gifts for kids

Christmas can be a time of boisterous noise, especially if you have small children.

But it doesn’t have to be.

Some toys can keep the kids busy while you or their parents relax with a glass of sherry after a long year.

Here are some of the better ones on the market at the moment.

This charming soft carrot. IKEA This soft carrot toy is part of IKEA's TORVA collection of textile vegetables. According to the designer of the collection, it was designed to 'inspire children to explore how plants grow and introduce them to environmental thinking.' Price: £7 ($11) Get them in the coffee habit with this espresso maker. Great Little Trading Co. This wooden coffee machine includes drink pods to insert in the removable filter, a milk frother, two cups, and a spoon. Price: £26 ($39) Nothing says quiet like a loom. Great Little Trading Co. This toy comes with all you'll need to make a scarf or a bag as well as three picture tapestries to weave. It can also be used with ribbons or strips of fabric and includes all the instructions to make the different projects. Price: £30 ($45) You can't be loud with a microscope. Brightminds This microscope will allow kids to look at plants, rocks, or small household objects with up to 8x magnification. It features two large eyepieces and an LED light to enhance the clarity of the image, but you need three AAA batteries to get it working. Price: £19.99 ($30) Make a nice calming rainbow. Brightminds This light projector displays a rainbow on walls or ceilings in a darkened room. The white light from the top of the toy is refracted by a prism on the base, with the light then projected on to the wall. Price: £19.99 ($30) Help them sleep with a soothing night light. Prezzybox This isn't strictly-speaking a toy, but it makes a great gift for a young child's room. The largest balloon in the 120 cms x 150 cms design features an LED nightlight. It requires three AAA batteries. Price: £19.95 ($30) Teach the kids to pick their words carefully with this sentence-making domino set. Great Little Trading Co. This sentence building domino set includes nouns, verbs, adverbs, and even punctuation marks. You get 228 colour-coded word dominoes in a useful storage bucket. Price: £17 ($26) Keep them occupied with a doll's house. Great Little Trading Co. This classic doll's house has six rooms, decorated with accessories such as bookshelves and pictures. It features a staircase, opening shutters, windows and front door, attic space, and a magnetic closing mechanism on the two access doors. Price: £115 ($160) Give the kids a rest on these beanbag chairs. Great Little Trading Co. These beanbag chairs make a handy furniture accompaniment to a child's room or playroom, for when the playing stops and the resting begins. Price: £55 ($83) Pique their scientific curiosity with this chemistry set. Great Little Trading Co. Made by Learning Resources, this science kit features experiments such as mini volcano, colour changing celery and the cryptic 'Dancing Raisins.' It comes with everything you'll need including a flask, beaker, goggles, two small test tubes, and 10 activity cards. Price: £30 ($45) Give them a soft skittles set. Notonthehighstreet.com Each set of four bunny skittles and a ball is hand made from floral fabrics and finished with embroidery. The set comes in a matching floral bag and is soft enough for babies and toddlers alike. Price: £26.50 ($40)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.