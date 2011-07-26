Quid Closes A $10 Million Series C Round From Ron Conway And Peter Thiel

Bob Goodson is the CEO of Quid.

Quid, a software company that captures data and information to help companies make informed decisions, just closed a $10 million series C funding round.The two-year-old startup raised money from Atomico, Ron Conway, Founders Fund, endeavour Vision, Infocomm Investments, and Korean investor Charles Lho.



PayPal’s Max Levchin also joined the board.

Quid will use the money to build a more advanced interface, hire people, and capture more data.

