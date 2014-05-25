Here's The 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Actor Who Steals The Movie

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead.

Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Lawrence may be the two main stars of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but it’s another young actor who steals the movie.

Sure, Jackman is great as always in his seventh run as the Wolverine and Lawrence captivates as the all-blue Mystique. It’s also fun to see the offscreen bromance between Sirs Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reignited on the big screen.

However, the hands-down best scene in the movie belongs to a silver-haired lightening speed mutant Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters.

He’s given the seemingly impossible task to break into the Pentagon and bust a young Magneto (Michael Fassbender) out of a prison cell 100 floors beneath the government building.

No problem.

The big payoff scene is when we see Quicksilver racing around a room filled with armed forces to prevent an onslaught of bullets from hitting Wolverine, Magneto, and Professor Xavier.

Before addressing the oncoming danger, he’s more interested in messing with the guards —

… poking one’s face …

… swiping another’s hat …

… and knocking the cap off the head of one more.

It’s great.

What makes Quicksilver so memorable is not just the execution of the scene, but also the adaptation of the Marvel character from comic to screen. His personality as a fast-talking, rambunctious, fidgety, and slightly awkward teen is a direct extension of his speedy power.

It’s by far the funniest part of the movie — our entire theatre was cracking up — and it’s a scene that will have you talking long after the movie is over.

The performance will also probably leave you wondering one question.

Who is Evan Peters?

Peters is most known for a role in 2010’s “Kick-Arse.”

However you may recognise him from FX’s “American Horror Story.” In the most recent season he played a young boy brought back from the dead by witches.

The wild turn in popularity for the character is a bit funny.

When Peters was originally cast in “Days of Future Past,” some fans were outraged by the character’s makeover saying he looked downright silly.

Here’s one version of how Quicksilver looks in the comics.

Very different.

Since Disney purchased Marvel for $US4 billion in 2009, 20th Century Fox had to negotiate to use Marvel character Quicksilver in the film.

In the comics, both Quicksilver, and his sister the Scarlet Witch, are X-Men mutants who later become Avengers. It also just so happens they’re the children of Magneto (played by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender in the X-Men films).

As far as the deal, Hitfix has reported Disney can’t use the word mutant in its film or make any mention of their relation to Magneto. Fox simply can’t use the Avengers term.

Both Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch will appear in Disney’s “Avengers” sequel out next summer.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who stars in “Godzilla” right now (and was also in “Kick-Arse” with Peters), will play Quicksilver in that film.

Needless to say, director Joss Whedon has his work cut out for him since fans have taken to one incarnation of the character on screen.

And if you loved Peters as Quicksilver, don’t worry, he’ll be back in the sequel, “X-Men: Apocalypse,” with a larger role.

“The plan was to use him in the next X-Men movie and have him expand his part and grow into the franchise” “Days of Future Past” screenwriter Simon Kinberg told IGN. “Hopefully we can do more some unique things with his powers, and go a little deeper with the character too.”

That will probably involve digging into his relationship with Magneto.

Fans may have picked up on a subtle exchange between Magneto (Fassbender) and Quicksilver in “Days of Future Past” in which the silver-haired youngster asks Magneto about his ability to control metal and casually mentions his mum “once knew a guy who could do that.”

If you want to see what happens in the best scene from the film, Fox released a video which shows off a lot of the action.

Director Bryan Singer used a high-speed camera filming at 3,600 frames per second to capture everything in the scene except for Peters to slow everything down and give the illusion he was running at supersonic speed.

So when you see Quicksilver touch a guard’s cheek and it ripples, that’s not a special effect.

Normally, movies are filmed and viewed at a much slower 24 frames per second.

Check it out below:

