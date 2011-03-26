Quickoffice Gets Huge Android Update With Dropbox Support

Photo: Android Market

Quickoffice, the all-in-one office suite for smartphones, updated it’s Android app with access to several popular online file storage services.You can now save files to Dropbox, Google Docs, Box, Huddle, SugarSync and MobileMe.



We’re big fans of Quickoffice for all platforms, so this is a welcome update.

Quickoffice lets you view and edit Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files from your phone. In addition to online storage, the update lets you share files with other devices over Bluetooth, create documents with voice input, and send files via text message.

There’s a Honeycomb version of Quickoffice coming soon for tablets, which should implement many of these features too. Quickoffice is already baked into Honeycomb now for viewing attachments, but the new app will allow you to create and edit them as well.

You can get Quickoffice for $7.99 in the Android Market.

