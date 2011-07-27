Quickish Is The Best Thing To Happen To Sports Writing In 2011

I met Dan Shanoff a few years ago on a basketball court in the hot gym of a Lower East Side school.



He had a sweet jumper, but no one would mistake his first step for that of Derrick Rose. (Sorry dude.)

No matter. Shanoff doesn’t need speed on the court; he has it on the Internet.

The man who first made his name in the writing world as ESPN’s Daily Quickie columnist launched Quickish.com six months ago.

The site’s deceptively simple design hides its brilliance. Shanoff (and other editors) aggregate the best lines, theories, videos, and more from around the Internet, making it a one-stop shop for any sports fan.

The founder was an early champion of two important trends/observations: Sports blogs have been breeding grounds for talent/innovation, and there is more great sports writing out there than ever before, it’s just in more diverse places. In some ways, Quickish is the perfect meshing of these two ideas. (His response to that statement: “I couldn’t have said it quicker myself.” I see what you did there, Dan.)

More importantly, it’s an easily replicable model. Shanoff graciously answered my questions via email. Then he quickly went back to work.

How is Quickish going? The reception has been pretty impressive from what I can tell.

Quickish is going great. We just hit the one-year anniversary since the company was incorporated last summer, and the six-month mark since launching Quickish.com in January. Since then, it’s been a bit of a sprint of continuing to develop the product and getting fans to try it, which leads to more product development. But you’re right: The reception and support has been fantastic, both from fans and other people in media. I’m really grateful for that, because my intention was to create something that people didn’t just find useful, but really enjoyed. Hopefully, we’re getting there.

Can you share any metrics in terms of page views? Uniques? Growth? Number of tips submitted?

Monthly uniques started out of the gate in the low six-figures and have grown steadily since.

How many people are helping you? What does a typical week look like in terms of coverage?

We have an associate editor who does great work and really underscores how scalable the publishing system is. The coverage model is pretty simple: Curating the best takes on the biggest topics at any given moment, from whoever offers the most interesting or valuable analysis. Sometimes we have a pretty good idea of what those topics are going to be; other times, things shift dramatically with unexpected breaking news (or during games themselves), which becomes much more of a “live” coverage experience. At the same time, we are always looking for worthwhile things to recommend that might not be tied to the news cycle, whether that is a great “longish” read or a must-see video or an amusing tweet. Quickish’s value is in the editor-vetted mash-up between utility and serendipity.

One thing that fascinates me most about Quickish is the model. It seems — and I think you designed it to be — extremely repeatable. There’s no reason why you can’t have Quickish politics, Quickish finance, Quickish XXX. Are there other “verticals” coming?

That has always been the plan and continues to be. Right now, we’re working on two extensions — one that goes more vertical in sports (hypertopical and/or hyperlocal) and one that goes more “horizontal” into entirely new categories that have a similar velocity and cacophony as sports does. But because we encourage the “once-a-day” consumer, other more static categories could work, too. (“Quickish XXX” would undoubtedly set traffic records, but we’ll leave that to other folks.) [Editor’s note: I meant “Quickish whatever” – and Shanoff knew that – but it’s a pretty great response.]

Is Quickish self-funded? VC support?

Self-funded for now. Outside fundraising remains an option. The New York City start-up ecosystem is phenomenal, and I remain blown away by the resources that are available.

At some point, you have to monetise this. (At least I would imagine?) Thoughts on the revenue model? Sponsored posts? Ad supported? Some cool new thing only David Cho knows about? (And where does your MBA fit into this whole thing?)

A few months ago, I had enough data to support what I thought was a pretty interesting user experience: Around half the visits to Quickish result in users clicking on the recommended tips. Why is that relevant to the business model? In a media landscape where curation and recommendation becomes an increasingly important part, brands will align with companies who have created a recommendation-based relationship with their users (in Quickish’s case, both us recommending to users and users recommending great things back to us).

And so part of the revenue plan is smartly layering marketing recommendations into the product (in that way, it’s precisely like the great things David Cho did with The Awl’s sponsorship packages). Part of it can include lead-generation – again, never at the expense of the relationship we have with users, it always has to fit with the faith users place in us with their time and attention. And part of it might include a paid mobile experience that appeals to the folks who can’t seem to get enough of Quickish.

(As for the MBA, which I’m certainly proud of – and still paying off – it continues to exist ambiently, in the way that I think through problems and solutions. And, as with any affiliation you have, I love having the network of classmates and other alumni to tap into for advice or help or just to commiserate.)

For more, check out The Awl’s interview with Shanoff from March.

