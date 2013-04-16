Quickflix Will Legally Stream HBO shows in Australia Hours After Episodes Air In The US

Photo:

Legal online entertainment provider Quickflix will broadcast popular shows such as Game of Thrones only hours after they air in the United States, in competition with Foxtel and Apple’s iTunes Store, reports James Hutchinson at the AFR.

Currently, Foxtel has the rights to show HBO programs like Game of Thrones first in Australia, but Quickflix’s plans will mean that the pay-tv station will only have a slight advantage.

“Piracy is theft and we’ve invested significantly in responding to what we regard is mostly law-abiding ­Australians’ desire to access this great content on their ­chosen device,” Quickflix boss Stephen Langford told the AFR.

“There’s always going to be the anarchists out there and who are not law-abiding, who will continue to pirate . . . I think it’s all about clearly making it easy for people to access at a good price point,” he said.

Through a Foxtel spokesperson said its agreement with HBO would allow it to block quickflix’s plans in the near future, according to the article.

