Here's The Quickest Soccer Goal You'll See This Week

Carlos Almeida of FC Oliveira do Hospital scored a goal last week off the opening kick off against Arganil. Check it out:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A few people, including our friends at SportsCenter, have dubbed it “the fastest goal in soccer history,” but that’s hardly true. At best, it’s tied with a long list of opening goals, many of which you can find and enjoy on YouTube.

Here’s a compilation that only begins to scratch the surface:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s happened before, and it will happened again. But that doesn’t mean it’s not still cool, of course.

