Quick! Type 'Zerg Rush' Into Google And See What Happens

Type “zerg rush” into any Google search box (at Google.com or in Chrome, or in your browser’s search box).



We don’t want to spoil the surprise so we’ll just give you a few hints on what will happen.

Get your mouse ready. Click on the little buggers before the game ends. Don’t forget to scroll down.

You’ll get an option to share your score on Google+.

Zerg Rush is a term gamers use to describe being ambushed in an attack of overwhelming force. It came from the game Starcraft and refers to the “Zerg” race, which can produce enemy attackers super fast, according to Know Your Meme.

Google does these so-called Easter Eggs from time to time. Remember Valentine’s Day? Typing in a specific equation resulted in a blue heart on a graph.

Why today? Why not? TGIF.

