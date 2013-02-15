12 Ways To Save Valentine's Day In 20 Minutes Or Less

Photo: Rio PR
Valentine’s Day doesn’t necessarily rank high on every man’s list of priorities, especially not when they’re working 80 hours a week like a Wall Streeter.Unfortunately, the day has to come once a year, and once a year men across the planet have to make it work no matter how stretched their schedules are.
Lucky for you, Clusterstock is thinking about this. We talked to Brian Mazza, a partner at one of the hottest hospitality companies in New York City (Paige Hospitality Group), owner of bespoke suit shop Windsor Custom and general man-about-town. He gave us the lowdown on what you can do to make Valentine’s Day work in the blink of an eye.
Consider him your life raft right now.
Make a last minute reservation at the restaurant where you first met or had your first date. She'll be touched by your thoughtfulness.
Then call the restaurant and request that the waiter bring a bottle of champagne to the table for her, immediately after being seated. She'll be impressed you didn't even have to order it.
Call a car service and have a car pick her up wherever she is to take her to the restaurant.
Wondering which car service to call? Try Ben's, Regal, or Automotive Luxury.
Then have it waiting outside the restaurant after you're finished dinner to take you wherever you go next.
Don't know which one is her favourite? You can't go wrong with Frederic Fekkai, OC 61, the Bumble and Bumble in the West Village or the Aveda Academy in South Village.
Buy flowers on the way to the restaurant but make sure it's a small bouquet she can easily take with her after dinner; not something cumbersome to carry like long stemmed roses.
Wondering where to find that perfect bouquet? You'll be sure to find something to your taste at Flowers By Richard, Sunshine Florists, or Gardenia Organic.
Buy a card and write a hand written note. Give it to her at dinner. It shows you're a gentleman.
In the note, tell her she has an appointment for a foot massage anytime she wants ... from you.
Make a reservation for a massage for her over the weekend.
Try the The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, the La Prairie Spa at the Ritz Carlton or the Dharma Healing Arts Studio.
Make a reservation for after-dinner drinks at an intimate spot like the Carlysle Hotel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.