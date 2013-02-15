12 Ways To Save Valentine's Day In 20 Minutes Or Less

Brian Mazza, Partner at the Paige Group

Photo: Rio PR

Valentine’s Day doesn’t necessarily rank high on every man’s list of priorities, especially not when they’re working 80 hours a week like a Wall Streeter.Unfortunately, the day has to come once a year, and once a year men across the planet have to make it work no matter how stretched their schedules are.



Lucky for you, Clusterstock is thinking about this. We talked to Brian Mazza, a partner at one of the hottest hospitality companies in New York City (Paige Hospitality Group), owner of bespoke suit shop Windsor Custom and general man-about-town. He gave us the lowdown on what you can do to make Valentine’s Day work in the blink of an eye.

Consider him your life raft right now.

