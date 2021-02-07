I tried the 3-minute sweep cleaning hack, and it's an instantly gratifying way to get a tidy home

Joey Hadden/Insider My clean office space was totally worth three minutes of my life.

I tried the three-minute sweep, and it was so instantly gratifying that I’m making it a daily habit.

It’s a simple hack: Set a three-minute timer and declutter surfaces until the timer goes off.

Cleaning experts told Insider that this tidying hack can make your space feel calmer, and I agree.

The three-minute sweep is a simple and quick way to declutter your home, and you should make it a daily habit, cleaning experts say.

Joey Hadden/Insider My office space after just three minutes of cleaning.

The three-minute surface sweep is a small commitment to spend three minutes a day cleaning your home, Taryn Williford, lifestyle director of Apartment Therapy, told Insider.

“You walk around and pick up anything that’s out of place, then return it to its home,” she said. “Three minutes is a really doable effort for even the busiest people.”

Williford first heard of the cleaning hack from a former executive editor of Apartment Therapy, Janel Laban.

“It’s just a quick reset to get things under control in the speediest way possible and then move right on to whatever it is you want or need to be doing at the moment,” Laban wrote in a 2015 article about the hack.

Insider spoke to other cleaning experts who applauded the three-minute sweep, including Bailey Carson, head of cleaning for Handy, a household services app.

“Time can get away from us pretty quickly, especially now that many of us are working and learning from home,” Carson told Insider. “Keeping a clean home starts with good habits.”

First, pick a cluttered area of your house that needs a sweep. I picked my office space.

Joey Hadden/Insider My cluttered office space.

“A quick daily surface sweep helps keep you ahead of the problem, so your clutter never gets to that point where it’s overwhelming you and making you feel bad about your home,” Williford said. “If you take care of all the drinking glasses and the mail and the books at the same time every day, you’ll always feel in control.”

Williford said the habit is most effective if you do it in the morning or before bed.

I tried the sweep at the beginning of my workday, and I chose to clean my office space since it’s the surface I use most.

Next, set a timer for three minutes.

Joey Hadden/Insider I set the timer on my phone.

Carson suggests queuing two songs and picking up as much clutter as you can before the second song ends.

While she’s been using this cleaning technique for years, Williford said she has never actually timed herself, but she promises the time goes by fast.

“The three-minute surface sweep is a pithy name but it’s not a hard rule, necessarily,” she said. “The point is to just make that small, manageable effort every day.”

Melissa Maker, a professional cleaner and author of “Clean My Space,” told Insider she thinks the timing element is important because it helps you become a more efficient cleaner over time.

“That’s how I grew as a cleaning professional,” Maker said about timing herself. “You have to challenge yourself to do things a little bit more efficiently each time.”

Then, spend the next three minutes picking up out-of-place items and putting them where they should go.

Joey Hadden/Insider Before and after cleaning my desk for three minutes.

Once you start the timer, work as quickly as possible.

“Dive in and straighten as if your life depends on it, flat out FAST for the duration of the timer,” Laban wrote in an Apartment Therapy article about the hack.

I started by grabbing all the empty glasses and jars and putting them in the kitchen. Then I put away all the odd random items that had accumulated on my desk over the week. I ended my sweep by tidying up the shelving beneath my desk.

“This resonates with people because it’s a finite amount of time that they have to dedicate to a task,” Maker said of the three-minute sweep. “If you give yourself five minutes to clean the bathroom or three minutes to sweep the floor, you will make it work.”

Williford recommends doing the sweep with a box in your hand. This way you can fill it up with clutter to put away all at once instead of carrying items individually in and out of rooms.

Once the timer goes off, stop cleaning.

Joey Hadden/Insider Stop cleaning after three minutes.

Don’t go into deep-cleaning mode for this hack. It should be quick and easy.

If you repeat this habit daily, it can help enforce the routine of staying tidy, Carson said.

Joey Hadden/Insider I found the habit to be instantly gratifying.

“It feels incredible to start each day in a reset space,” Williford said. “I like the sense of control it gives me. And I love the calmness of the clean space.”

After cleaning my desk in three minutes, I was surprised by how much better I felt about working in my space. It was totally worth the short chore, and I’m going to make this a habit.

