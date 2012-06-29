Wow, Some Amazing One-Word Domain Names Are Still Available For Next To Nothing

We love domain hunting on GoDaddy and were curious how many single-word .com domains were still available for a reasonable, $10-15 price.



It turns out a few hundred remain, but they’re pretty obscure.

You could claim all of the following for about $13:

Wrinkliest.com

Bloodthirstiest.com

Buttocked.com

Snotting.com

Hoodooing.com

A man named Jorge put together a list of single word domain names that are still available.

When he created the list in 2009, about 1,500 remained. He’s gone through and marked some of the ones that have been purchased since, and they can be sorted by character count or trademark availability.

Check it out, happy hunting! >

