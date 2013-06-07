King's Goalie Jonathan Quick Made A Ridiculous Glove Save Last Night

Down 3-2 midway through the third period last night, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick made an unbelievable save to keep his team in the game.



Appearing to know where Patrick Kane was going to shoot seconds before even the Chicago Blackhawks winger knew, Quick assumed an unorthodox pose. With his leg pads stacked, stick down and glove hand high, Quick built an impenetrable wall of defence.

The save left Kane stunned, and while Quick made it look easy, it was his preternatural intuition and patience that made the snag so simple.

The Blackhawks went on to win the game 3-2 and now lead the series three games to one.

The video:

