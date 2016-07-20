A career expert reveals 2 quick fixes that will instantly boost your résumé

Career expert and Levo League consultant Maxie McCoy has read quite a few résumés over the years — and she has some opinions about what works and what doesn’t.

She recently worked with Microsoft and MOO on a project called Land Your Dream Job. McCoy helped to design résumé templates and provided career advice geared toward young professionals.

McCoy talked to Business Insider about her two major pieces of advice for young people seeking to boost their résumé game. She said:

1. Include more numbers

2. Write something you’d actually want to read

When it comes to including statistics and data, it’s all about providing hiring managers with evidence that you’re right for the job.

“It’s one thing to tell recruiters and hiring managers what you’ve done,” McCoy says. “It’s another to prove it to them with specifics. Providing hard numbers, growth percentages and scale will go a long way. For example, if you’ve managed a university newspaper, don’t just say that. Say, I’ve managed my university newspaper of 20 writers which was circulated to a student body of 100,000.”

Making your résumé truly readable may be tougher for some people. Job applications are a chore — nerve-wracking and boring at the same time. Still, you’ve got to put yourself in the shoes of the hiring manager. They don’t want to have to pore over résumés brimming with incoherent babble; win them over with clear, strong language. “Cut the fluff,” McCoy says.

“And get rid of the jargon. Hiring managers can see right through it. I’m always amazed at how many resumes cross my desk that actually make zero sense. Use words that sounds like you and that are specific and straightforward,” she concludes.

