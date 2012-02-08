Quick Quiz: Who’s The Most Charitable Obama, Romney, Or Gingrich?

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

With all the talk lately about how much presidential candidates have been getting, we’ve seemingly overlooked how much the candidates themselves have given of late.According to CNNMoney, presidential candidates Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, and Newt Gingrich have all been very charitable over the last year, though some more charitable than others.



Based on each candidate’s 2010 tax return, here’s what they found.

Mitt Romney

In 2010, Romney donated $2.98 million dollars to charity, which shakes out to about 16.4% of the former governor’s income for that year. Most of that money ($1.5 million to be precise) went to the Mormon Church, which requires its followers to donate 10% of their salary to the church.

Unlike the other candidates, Romney has also released preliminary estimates for 2011, which indicate he has donated another $4.02 million to charity ($2.6 million of which going to the church).

Barack Obama

In 2010, Obama gave $245,075 to charity or 14.2% of his income. The president has released his tax returns over the last 11 years, which show that he has increased the amount he has given since 2000. All told, he has donated roughly $1.1 million over those 11 years, or about 6.3 per cent of his income during that period.

Obama also donated the $1.4 million he earned for winning the Nobel Peace Prize to various charities, including Fisher House, the Clinton-Bush Haiti Fun, the United Negro College Fund, and the Appalachian Leadership and Education Fund.

Newt Gingrich

In 2010, Gingrich donated $81,133 to charity or about 2.6% of his income. It is less known what organisations Gingrich has given to, but the former speaker did donate $9,540 to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

Between the three, Gingrich’s donations fall more in line with other people who have a comparable income to him.

