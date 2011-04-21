Minnesota Wild Owner Apologizes To Fans For The Right Reasons

By Jonathan Maldonado



In a recent interview, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold expressed “embarrassment.” Refreshingly, this owner isn’t thinking about himself, but the fans. The Wild have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight year, giving hockey fans little to cheer about in Minnesota. Leipold admirably admitted that he needs to communicate better with fans, giving them insight as to what they’re doing with the team in order to build a better club for dedicated fans. Those dedicated fans sold out Wild games 409 consecutive times until this season when the streak came to an end.

“We’re going to have to show our fans by what we do in the offseason, by who we hire as a coach, by the players that we bring in that we’re going to have an exciting team next year and that we’re going to have a playoff team next year,” said Leipold. It’s worth noting that Leipold is not threatening to leave the city if the fans don’t pay for a new stadium like the Vikings continue to do across town.

